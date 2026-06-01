According to reports, former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot ‘wants’ Ibrahima Konate to follow him to Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.

Over the weekend, Liverpool confirmed that they have parted ways with Slot following an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Slot was under immense scrutiny after the Reds declined massively after winning their 20th Premier League title, and the Dutchman gradually lost support due to his uninspiring approach to matches.

The head coach’s position arguably became untenable towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and it was hard to see a route to him re-establishing himself at Anfield next season.

Despite this, Slot leaves Liverpool with a strong reputation after winning the Premier League, and it has been reported that he could make a speedy return to management with AC Milan.

After his Liverpool exit, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Slot is the ‘leading candidate’ to join AC Milan following Massimiliano Allegri’s exit.

READ: Will Andoni Iraola make Liverpool likeable and watchable again?

Tavolieri said on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Arne Slot is the leading candidate to become AC Milan’s new head coach!

“Ramon Planes is currently the frontrunner for the sporting director position.

“Talks are currently underway. More soon.”

Slot and Konate to reunite at AC Milan?

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Slot is the ‘favourite’ to join AC Milan and is ‘set to take over’ ahead of next season, while he has ‘asked’ them to sign Konate.

Konate is also confirmed to be leaving Liverpool this summer because he and the club have failed to come to an agreement over a new contract.

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The report claims:

‘[Slot] is now considered the favourite to take over at AC Milan. The Italian club’s board is looking for a change of direction after an inconsistent season in Serie A. ‘His arrival at San Siro could be accompanied by a high-profile signing for the defence. We’re talking about Ibrahima Konaté, the Liverpool centre-back who will not renew his contract and will leave Anfield on a free transfer. Milan dreams of signing him, although the Frenchman has more lucrative offers on the table.’

Alisson Becker has also been linked with an exit from Liverpool, though he has reportedly ‘formally’ been told that he is staying beyond this summer.

Despite this, a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims Slot’s exit from Liverpool ‘brings Alisson closer’ to joining Juventus.

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The report explains: ‘Arne Slot’s departure from the Reds’ bench, with Andoni Iraola strongly suggested as his replacement, not only opens up the possibility for Milan to explore the Dutchman’s availability for next season, but also restores hope for Juventus (and especially Spalletti) that they can bring Alisson to Continassa.

‘Negotiations had been brewing for months and seemed well underway, but in recent weeks they had come to a sudden halt due to Liverpool’s reluctance to give the Brazilian goalkeeper the green light. The coaching revolution on the banks of the Mersey, however, could once again overturn the prospect.’