Arne Slot says the return of Ryan Gravenberch will give Liverpool more “control” after a chaotic Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Liverpool kicked off their title defence with a dramatic 4-2 win over the Cherries on Friday night.

Hugo Ekitike was the star of the show, opening the scoring on a superb Premier League debut, before Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

The champions were alarmingly open all game and Antoine Semenyo punished them on the break to halve the deficit, 12 minutes before hurting the Reds in transition again to equalise.

F365 SAYS: Liverpool chaos, Hugo Ekitike debut proves Alexander Isak would be luxury signing

Federico Chiesa’s first Premier League goal in the 88th minute helped Liverpool get all three points, with Mohamed Salah adding a fourth in stoppage time.

Liverpool’s attacking approach has sparked plenty of debate, with club legend Jamie Carragher among those dishing out criticism.

“It is unbelievable,” he said after the game. “It’s fantastic from Semenyo – but Liverpool have had this problem.

“How many players were ahead of the ball – maybe eight players – when they were winning 2-1? That can’t happen. It’s absolutely shocking at this level.”

Carragher added that Slot’s incredibly attacking mentality will stop Liverpool from retaining the Premier League title, but the Dutch head coach was keen to underline Gravenberch’s absence in response to the former defender.

“I do talk about a player who was not available last week and not this week. That’s Ryan Gravenberch,” Slot said in response to Carragher. “Last season, he was very, very important in these moments.

“So with Alexis Mac Allister only being back two or three weeks in pre-season, we lost a little bit of that control in our midfield. But Ryan will be back next week and Macca will be fitter.

“And we will find a balance in taking risks because against Palace, we lost two or three simple balls to counter-attacks.”

And Slot says he has no plans to change his philosophy despite how easily Bournemouth caught his players out in transition.

“That’s also who we were and who we are – and that’s why we see such a nice game if you watch Liverpool,” said the Reds boss. “We are not going to a low block to defend.”

Carragher replied: “That worries me a little, you saying that’s the team that we are, with bodies going forward.”

Slot then responded: “You’re allowed to say this. But then you need to support a team that plays 11 players in their own box. I prefer to see [what Liverpool did against Bournemouth].

“But I prefer even more to not see ourselves counter-attacked – that I agree on. But I like that our players like to play football – last season we were a joy to watch. Paris Saint-Germain do similar things to this.”

