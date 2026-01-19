We are backing Arne Slot, Michael Carrick and Pep Guardiola to leave before next season...

Next season’s list of Premier League managers is set to look very different to this campaign, with 10 bosses likely to exit their clubs in the coming months.

Like the 2024/25 campaign, this season’s Premier League run-in risks being another damp squib.

Arsenal look increasingly likely to finally win the Premier League title and do so at a canter; they have the most complete squad in the division, and Man City lack the necessary consistency and quality to hang onto their coattails until the final games of this season.

The relegation picture also looks pretty set. Wolves and Burnley already feel like certainties to go down, while West Ham need a miraculous turnaround – which they appear incapable of producing – to bridge the gap to Nottingham Forest or Leeds United to get out of trouble.

So all our hopes for the run-in rest on the race for European qualification, which is the least interesting of the three potential battles in the Premier League due to the minor stakes, with very little between a host of uninspiring sides below third-placed Aston Villa.

Thankfully, the Premier League managerial scene is providing most of the drama, and it looks set to carry on giving in the coming months.

There have been two huge departures from the dugout in recent weeks as Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim have exited Chelsea and Manchester United, owing to poor results and a challenge of the board, which rarely end well.

And we suspect these two exits will only prove the tip of the iceberg, because we (or rather I) think 10 more managers will leave their respective clubs before next season…

Starting with an obvious one, Oliver Glasner is being given a stay of execution after copying Amorim and Maresca in trying to be sacked for his “completely abandoned” outburst, but he has already confirmed that he will move on when his contract expires in the summer.

AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva, too, are due to become free agents at the end of this campaign and will not have too much trouble landing a Champions League job, either at a Premier League or European club.

These managers will see out the season, but the same cannot be said for Tottenham Hotspur’s Thomas Frank, who reportedly has club chiefs turning on him following their new nadir of a home loss against West Ham.

Frank’s reign at Spurs has looked doomed for a while, with the striking style clash between club and head coach only highlighted further by their free-fall slide to 14th in the Premier League table.

Dr Tottenham gave West Ham a much-needed boost, but it is hard to see this amounting to anything; they clearly are one of the three poorest sides in the division. This means they should be punished for years of sleepwalking towards relegation, and this will leave Nuno Espirito Santo out of work again.

The woes suffered by West Ham and Co. should let Nottingham Forest off the hook for their self-inflicted mess of a season, but this does not mean that Sean Dyche will remain in charge beyond this season.

Dyche is Forest’s interim manager in all but name and Evangelos Marinakis will inevitably appoint a replacement before potentially reverting to the ex-Everton boss if/when his side finds themselves in the same position next year.

Further up the league, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe has benefited from the struggles of others as there has not been enough attention on his difficult season at St James’ Park.

Newcastle, like most sides in the Premier League, have been marred by inconsistency and after drawing Aston Villa in the FA Cup and Man City putting them on the brink of Carabao Cup elimination, Howe’s job ‘could be under threat’ ahead of a ‘full review’ in the summer.

A fresh start for both could be the best course of action as a result of constant tension behind the scenes, but Howe would land on his feet elsewhere and could even join Manchester United.

Red Devils supporters are on cloud nine after Saturday’s thumping of arch-rivals Manchester City and are feeling newfound optimism with Michael Carrick at the wheel.

If Man Utd’s win against Man City is not a false dawn, as it has been on many previous occasions, and they come on strong to seal a Champions League return under Carrick, there’s no escaping the fact that INEOS will be in a difficult position with fans backing a permanent appointment.

This sets up a delicious repeat of the Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situations for the neutrals, but Man Utd chiefs will probably think better of going down that road again and appoint a more established permanent boss instead.

But Saturday’s game at Old Trafford may also contribute to Pep Guardiola bidding farewell to Manchester City before next season.

Guardiola is under contract until 2027, but his latest extension has arguably served its purpose already.

Man City are not at Arsenal’s level, but they have recovered from last season’s mini-crisis and with their recent transfer business, they are perfectly set up for a smooth transition post-Guardiola.

There will be some substance to reports linking them with Maresca, but they may also provide an alternative for Liverpool-linked Xabi Alonso.

Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid gifts FSG another opportunity to land their first-choice replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with Arne Slot potentially nearing an exit due to their dramatic decline this season and his dull football leading to boos from home supporters against Burnley.