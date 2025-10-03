According to reports, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is “concerned” about one of his summer signings, while a pundit has explained his “issue”.

Liverpool made a statement in this summer’s transfer window as they invested over £400m on signings, landing Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

It was initially suggested that this business would make Liverpool unstoppable in the Premier League this season, though they have had difficulties at the start of this campaign.

As a result of these additions and several notable exits, Slot has adjusted Liverpool’s playing style and there have been teething issues, with the English giants fortunate to win their first five Premier League games before recent losses against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

So, Slot is under scrutiny at Anfield for the first time and he will be desperate for his side to bounce back on Saturday as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of this game, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claimed Slot is “concerned” about Wirtz, who has been ineffective in each of his Liverpool appearances and is yet to score or grab an assist.

“There will be a bit of concern. I think there’ll be concern from Slot, and there’ll be concern from Wirtz as well,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s not the only one struggling for form in that Liverpool team, but obviously his price tag and reputation brings even more scrutiny onto Wirtz.

“He hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his Premier League or Champions League appearances so far, which people have been surprised by given how impressive he was for Leverkusen.

“Liverpool need to be patient, they need to let him get used to his new surroundings with a bit of continuity and to get a settled run in the team.

“He needs a settled position too, Slot needs to work out where his best position is in this Liverpool team and give him time to adjust to their way of playing. He’s a quality player, there are no doubts about that.

“Once he gets used to the pace of the Premier League and gets used to playing with his new team at Liverpool, I’m sure we’ll see the best of Wirtz because I’m sure a top player like that will definitely find his form at some point sooner rather than later.”

Pundit Owen Hargreaves has explained why he thinks Wirtz’s early-season woes at Liverpool are due to a “balance issue”.

“They were so good last year, they looked like they should blow everyone away. This year, they have signed some really good players, but Wirtz, when you pay that money, you try to get him in,” Hargreaves explained.

“But actually, that midfield three was the best in the league last year. You couldn’t get better than Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“All of a sudden, you spend that money on Florian and you’ve got to play him really. They’ve tried to get him in, and then Szoboszlai has played at right back, and I just think the balance is off. Ibrahima Konate has made a few mistakes, which we didn’t see last year.

“I just think it’s a balance issue. They’ve got two new full-backs; the addition of Wirtz, Alexander Isak. You’ve got to think that they’ve got so many great players. It goes back to the Arsenal-Arteta thing; you’ve just got to get the balance right on the game.”