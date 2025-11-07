Arne Slot has suggested Alexander Isak is in “pre-season” once again as he returns to Liverpool training ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss was very eager to point out the need for patience with regard to Isak when he came into the team in late September, insisting the striker was effectively in pre-season having refused to play for Newcastle while pushing for his summer move to Anfield.

After failing to score and providing just one assist in 429 minutes across eight games Isak suffered an injury against Eintracht Frankfurt which has kept him out of Liverpool’s games against Brentford, Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

The Reds have turned a corner in Isak’s absence, beating both Villa and Madrid after plunging into crisis by losing six of their previous seven games.

Slot revealed in his press conference ahead of their crunch clash with City at the Etihad that Isak will train on Friday, but hinted that the Sweden international is back at pre-season levels.

Slot said: “He will train for the first time today with the team again after three weeks out. I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended. It’s time for us to see where he is at.

“I have to come back to those words because if you are three weeks in rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels you were three weeks ago. Although our team have done a great job, you can’t compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. That’s simply not possible.

“Again, I’ve to say give him some time.”

Liverpool have been without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson for their last seven games and Slot had positive news over his return after the international break, though summer signing Jeremie Frimpong will be out for a little while longer.

“Alisson, for sure, and I also expect Jeremie to be back after the international break – because there isn’t another one until March!

“I don’t expect Frimpong to be fully fit for Nottingham Forest (22 November) but I expect Alisson to be fit for that game.”

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League table and Slot is well aware of the magnitude of this fixture having been glued to his TV screen to watch clashes between the two when he was still working in the Netherlands.

He added: “We have to be consistent in doing things right. Manchester City is one of the most difficult challenges you have playing away in a season. It’s a very interesting game to look forward to.

“When I wasn’t working here and was in the Netherlands, I did know when Manchester City v Liverpool was happening and I can tell you I was 100% in front of the television when it happened. These are the few games everyone is looking forward to.”