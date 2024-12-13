Slot ‘makes a splash’ as Liverpool send ‘record offer’ to ‘take’ star away from Real Madrid, Barcelona

Liverpool have moved ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono, according to reports.

The Reds have made an amazing start to the new Premier League season with Arne Slot’s side currently leading the way after 11 wins from their opening 14 matches.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start after leaving Feyenoord to succeed legendary manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

Slot’s side are currently four points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and eight points in front of defending champions Manchester City with a game in hand on both sides, as well as third-placed Arsenal,

Liverpool only made one signing for the current squad with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus, while Giorgi Mamardashvili signed from Valencia before heading back to the Spanish side on loan for the season.

But they are reportedly keen to strengthen in the winter transfer window and beyond with reports in Spain claiming that the Premier League side are ‘moving ahead’ of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign River Plate midfielder Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old has played 33 times for the Argentina giants over the last year with numerous clubs tracking his progress at the Primera Division side.

It is claimed that Slot ‘makes a splash’ in the transfer market with Liverpool making an ‘offer’ for the Argentinian that ‘not only represents a record for such a young player, but also the opportunity for Mastantuono to continue his development in one of the most competitive leagues in the world’.

River Plate ‘know that keeping Mastantuono will be difficult, especially with the Reds willing to speed up negotiations’ and Liverpool boss Slot is ‘confident that the Argentine will not only be a key piece in the future of the team, but will also be able to quickly adapt to the demanding pace of the Premier League’.

Another player who Liverpool have been linked with is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and ex-Reds defender Stephen Warnock reckons the Premier League star could be a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

“I think Liverpool will be looking at a new left-back regardless because of Andy Robertson’s age. I thought he was superb against Girona and will no doubt want to fight for his place, but I still believe the club will try and add another player in that position.

“Konstantinos Tsimikas has been a good backup, but if you want to look long term then they should bring someone else in with more quality.

“I know Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth is someone that’s been looked at and I really like him. He’s an exciting player who’s performed well in this high-flying Bournemouth team.

“It depends what Arne Slot is looking for in his left-back and whether he wants someone more defensive-minded for that balance, but Kerkez is someone that knows the Premier League and has already performed at a decent level. He’s someone who should be on Liverpool’s radar.”

