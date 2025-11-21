Slot ‘obsession’ at Liverpool exposed by Carragher after telling ‘holiday introduction’

Jamie Carragher says the way Arne Slot introduced him to his wife and kids on holiday “stuck with me” as evidence of the manager’s Liverpool “obsession”.

Slot expertly guided Liverpool to their second Premier League title at the first time of asking last term having replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot-seat.

But the Dutchman is enduring a difficult second season, with the Reds now eighth in the Premier League table having lost five of their last six top flight games after spending over £400m on new players in the summer.

Carragher said earlier this week that Liverpool need to sign at least two new players in January, urging them to take advantage of Antoine Semenyo’s £65m release clause at Bournemouth and adding a new centre-back to the ranks as their failure to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on deadline day has proved costly.

And the pundit now claims Slot has an “obsession with the Champions League” after revealing a chance meeting with the Liverpool manager on holiday in the summer.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Slot has a little obsession with the Champions League. He speaks about PSG a lot last season, on the back of losing to them.

“He speaks so well of them, he almost admired losing to that team and the fact that they went on to win the tournament, and the way they played in the final.

“I think he loves managers whose teams play that type of football, that’s how he envisages his team playing at their absolute best.

“That’s why on the back of last season, talking about Liverpool having control, he wanted more flair, you can see that with the players he’s brought in. But when you spend that much money, you have to be one of the favourites for the Champions League.

“I actually bumped into Arne Slot in the summer when he was away, we were both on holiday, and he was there with his family, and I thanked him for what he’d done for Liverpool last season in terms of winning the league. And he introduced me as a Champions League winner to his wife and his kids.

“And I’d almost feel like he thinks ‘that’s our next step’. I could feel it the way he said it, we’ve won the league, but we want to win the Champions League, it was that type of thing.

“And it just stuck with me in his head; you can feel he desperately wants it, as all top managers do but when you’re a manager of Liverpool, the club is synonymous with the Champions League, so we have to go close.”