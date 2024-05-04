Arne Slot is set to become the new Liverpool manager.

According to reports, Liverpool-bound Arne Slot has ‘already made a number of requests’ to their board ahead of the summer transfer window.

Feyenoord boss Slot is set to become Liverpool’s new manager as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the two clubs have “signed all documents” with a view to the Dutchman replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has previously opted against joining Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur but was eager to join Liverpool.

He has done a brilliant job since taking over at Feyenoord in 2021. Last season, he helped his side win the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2017 and they recently won the KNVB Cup.

Slot has a huge job on his hands at Anfield as most managers would struggle to successfully replace Liverpool icon Klopp, who is leaving the Premier League giants after nine years in charge.

Liverpool focused on overhauling their midfield during last summer’s transfer window so they are well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

This summer, they are likely to target a young centre-back who could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has been superb for Liverpool this season and youngster Jarell Quansah has also impressed, but with Joel Matip set to leave in the summer as a free agent and Ibrahima Konate struggling with injuries, a signing or two is required in that area of the pitch.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Slot has already made several transfer ‘demands’ to Liverpool’s hierarchy and their ‘absolute priority’ signing is a new centre-back.

Regarding potential targets, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio and Eintracht Frankfurt’s William Pacho are mentioned.

‘There are several names on Slot’s list, including Goncalo Inacio who the club have followed in any event for a long time, who has a €60m release clause in his contract and who will most likely leave Sporting at the end of the season. ‘In addition to the Portuguese player, Eintracht Frankfurt’s excellent Willian Pacho is also a player of interest. His contract with the Germans expires in 2028 so he’s unlikely to come cheaply either.’

The report also reveals several wingers the club could look to sign if they lose Mohamed Salah in the summer.

‘Although nothing has been decided yet, Liverpool will still monitor some possible replacements in the meantime. ‘Names such as Leroy Sane – whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025 – Estevao ‘Messinho’ Willian of Palmeiras and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko are players currently of interest.’

