Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has commented on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face arch-rivals Everton on Wednesday night.

The Reds face local rivals Everton for the final time at Goodison Park on Wednesday night and this is their game in hand over Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

Slot‘s side will take a major step towards winning the Premier League if they pick up all three points at Everton as this outcome would move them nine points clear of Arsenal.

Liverpool have been dealt a blow before this match as Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle ended their quadruple hopes, beating Slot’s team 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Premier League leaders are looking to bounce back against Everton and Slot has commented on whether Alexander-Arnold and/or Joe Gomez will be fit.

“Trent has done part of a training session with us yesterday so let’s see how he is today. He will train hopefully with us again today and then we will decide if we take him to the game,” Slot said.

“Joe, it’s the same leg again where he had the injury last time so we are still assessing that but he will definitely not be available tomorrow. It is a concern [that it is the same leg].”

Reflecting on his side’s loss to Plymouth, he said: “It should have impact because if you are working at a club like this, you should compete for every trophy, we’ve said this from the start.

“We beat Accrington Stanley but to lose to Plymouth is, of course, not acceptable. As a team and I think our fans are disappointed by that result.

“We have to show a different side of us tomorrow because it was not only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool standards are as well.”

Slot has also revealed why he “assumes” his squad are “ready for another battle” against Everton.

“I think it’s an extra reason why the atmosphere will be even better than all the ones before. I haven’t been to one before but people tell me at Goodison Park, as at Anfield, it is always a fantastic atmosphere,” Slot added.

“It is probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or corner kick, whatever happens, the fans will cheer for that and you have to be mentally strong as the away team to resist all of that atmosphere.

“When you have the ball you have to be as calm as you can in this fantastic atmosphere but it is not the first time for these players that they are playing in atmospheres like this so I hope they can focus on what they have to do.

“I assume our players are ready for another battle tomorrow for the simple reason that they have been ready for the whole season and many of them are experienced in this tie.”