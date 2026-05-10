Xabi Alonso has reportedly ‘informed’ Liverpool of his ‘first choice’ move amid interest from Chelsea, with the club told to sack Arne Slot.

Slot has faced heavy criticism for his uninspiring tactics and Liverpool’s dire results this season, with fans once again turning on him during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The Dutchman has gradually lost fan support since winning the Premier League title last season, with his situation not helped by the clamour for Alonso to be appointed as his replacement.

Still, Liverpool are set to seal Champions League qualification for next season and it has been widely reported that FSG are planning to stick with Slot beyond this summer.

With this, Liverpool’s hierarchy are asking for trouble as Slot will be back under huge scrutiny if/when his side make a poor start to next season, and ex-Reds player Jermaine Pennant thinks he has “got to go”.

Pennant said on X: “Enough of the excuses now, yes injuries don’t help but every team has injuries, but this is enough now, Slot can not be the manager next season, cos this style of football is not Liverpool.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Slot sack, Cucurella, Ngumoha sub, ‘standards’, Anfield boos



“Don’t tell me he won the league last season, he’s got to go end of.”

Regarding Alonso, a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers claims the Spaniard, who is also on Chelsea’s radar, has ‘informed’ Liverpool of his ‘first choice’ move.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Xabi Alonso’s reps have informed Liverpool that Chelsea are making enquiries for their client, according to club sources.

‘They have informed Liverpool that their client’s first choice is @LFC.’

And former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has warned Slot that “Alonso is there”, and he would “light up” Anfield.

“Xabi Alonso is there,” Cole said on TNT Sports.

READ MORE: Slot won’t survive Ngumoha negligence vs Chelsea as Liverpool sack in the post



“The club usually stick by their manager. People have said that Jurgen Klopp won Arne Slot the league last season, but it was Slot’s team.

“There have been circumstances, some of it tragic, then they’ve had issues with the new signings. Alexander Isak started poorly, Florian Wirtz hasn’t settled, Hugo Ekitike has been injured, and we’ve seen the difference between Mohamed Salah this and last season.

“There’s been so many factors, but I always come back to that fact that Xabi Alonso is available. That’s the one thing that’s always hanging there, and he might not be available again. We saw what he did at Bayer Leverkusen.

“It didn’t work out at Real Madrid, but, of course, Arne Slot should stay. Alonso is there, and this place would light up again with him in the hotseat.”

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