A former Liverpool star has asked “when is enough, enough?” after the Reds fell to an “embarrassing” defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

An Erling Haaland hat-trick and a goal from Antoine Semenyo saw Pep Guardiola’s side romp to a 4-0 victory at the Etihad.

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Arne Slot said “the only good thing was that we didn’t concede more” after the game as Robbie Fowler tore into Ibrahima Konate over his “defeatist attitude”.

And the Liverpool boss is now under extreme pressure at Anfield as the Champions League remains their only hope of silverware ahead of their daunting quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Jermaine Pennant – who made 81 appearances for the Reds – hit out at the “embarrassing” display form his former side and raised questions as to when Liverpool might pull the trigger and send Slot packing.

“4-0 down before 60 mins is embarrassing, doesn’t matter who Liverpool are playing.

“When is enough, enough. At what point does big decisions need to be had?

“How can you watch that, and go next season, yeah, we are going to be better, when at no point this season have we seen it.”

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League, one point above Chelsea, with that spot almost certainly leading to Champions League football next season.

Last month, Pennant said he believes Slot will be shown the Anfield door if they fail to qualify for UEFA’s showcase competition.

He said: “There’s massive pressure. Liverpool don’t boo after games. Or they do it very, very, very, rarely.

“You know, if you put in a good performance and lose, they will clap you off. But the boos are just getting louder and louder.

“I think it is a miserable defence of the title. As current Premier League champions, it is abysmal.

“And the players and the manager and the fans can’t deny that.

“If Slot doesn’t get Champions League football via the league, I don’t think they’ll win the Champions League.

“But if he doesn’t get Champions League football next season, I think Liverpool will probably get rid of him.”

“Ultimately, the manager, the buck falls with him. He selects the players. He has to motivate the players. He chooses the tactics. He chooses the style of play.

“But on the flip side of that, the players have got to go out there and take accountability as well.

“Arne Slot is not kicking the ball. Arne Slot is not defending. Arne Slot is not running around. So I think they’re both to blame.

“The players have got to take responsibility, and the manager as well. Maybe for certain selections or style of play.

“Then the players have got to run around for the badge. They’ve got to run harder than the opposition. They’ve got to win the duels.

“If they’re both not doing that, then ultimately that’s a recipe for disaster. And the proof is in the pudding of where Liverpool are right now because of it.”

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