With Arne Slot on the ropes at Liverpool following a humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, his ‘perfect’ replacement has been identified.

Slot’s side were put to the sword by PSG in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday as goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia secured a 2-0 win for the Ligue 1 giants which flattered Liverpool on a night in which they were completely outplayed by the hosts.

READ MORE: Liverpool set for ‘toxic’ European night at Anfield after PSG thumping

The Reds also sit 21 points behind league-leaders Arsenal in a limp defence of their Premier League table.

Recent reports have suggested Liverpool are prepared to replace Slot in the summer unless they see some encouragement before the end of the season, while there are also rumours the Dutchman could resign instead.

It was claimed on Wednesday that FSG are beginning to ‘accept’ that the Liverpool fans’ relationship with Slot may never heal after their poor season.

Football Insider wrote: ‘Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have accepted that they may have to sack manager Arne Slot this summer amid a “disconnect” with the fans.

READ MORE: Slot sack unavoidable as six damaging quotes on tactics, ‘attacking football’, Salah and Barnsley resurface

‘There are fears among the hierarchy at Anfield that the atmosphere among the supporters is leaning towards becoming “toxic,” and there is an acceptance that sections of the support have turned against the Dutchman for good.

‘The club hierarchy are determined to avoid the feeling around the club worsening any further, and as a result, they are prepared to sack Slot at the end of the season if it is clear that there is no way back for him.’

Xabi Alonso is the heavy favourite to take over at Anfield should Slot be shown the door, but World Cup winner Marco Materazzi has named ex-Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as the “perfect” replacement.

Materazzi told Hajper: “Can Enzo Maresca make Real Madrid into champions again? Yes, why not!

“He speaks very good Spanish because he was at Sevilla, but I think Maresca also has a good opportunity to get a job in the Premier League for next season too.

“Newcastle United? Not for me. Manchester United would be a good move for Maresca but he’s too connected to Manchester City to make that happen.

“I think Liverpool would be the best fit for Enzo Maresca. He is the perfect coach to lead a rebuild at Liverpool to create a new vision for the team.”