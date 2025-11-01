Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “internal feeling” at Liverpool over Arne Slot’s future at the club after a horrific run for the Reds has put the Dutchman under pressure.

Defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup made it six defeats in seven for the reigning Premier League champions, and Slot was criticised after the game for ceding the tie by playing the kids.

The Reds welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday night as they look to revert a slide down the table which now sees them in seventh place below Manchester United having taken an early lead in the title race with five wins from five to start the campaign.

Slot has plenty of credit in the bank at Liverpool having led them to just their second Premier League title in his debut season in charge, and when asked whether there’s any chance of him being shown the door any time soon, Romano was categoric in response.

“My understanding is no, absolutely not,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool maintain their trust in Arne Slot. Internally at Liverpool, they believe that Arne Slot is the best man to fix this situation.

“It has been a poor start to the season, but it’s not the end of the world. There is still time to recover, still time to be back on track, and they are convinced that Arne Slot is the right man to make it happen.

“So, this is the focus. Liverpool are working hard to change the situation. But the feeling internally at the club, and when I say club is the owners, is the directors, is the management, is the players as well, who share a very good relationship with Arne Slot.

“They are convinced that Arne Slot is the right man for this job. So, at the moment, don’t even mention the topic of replacement, who could be the manager, what kind of conversations they could be, because at the moment the situation is considered completely under control with Arne Slot.”

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes defeat to Aston Villa will lead to “serious question marks” over Slot and his future at Anfield.

Crouch said: “There will be serious talks behind the scenes.

“I think just get your best team out and go again. It’s a big game against Aston Villa, but no I don’t think there will be any knee jerk reactions, there will be some serious question marks, definitely.

“There’s certainly pressure on him now, there’s pressure if you lose one game at Liverpool, you lose five in a row and that’s a serious problem.”