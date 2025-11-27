Liverpool have made a ‘bold call’ on Arne Slot’s future as head coach after Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat to PSV, according to a report.

The Reds have lost nine of their last 12 games and sit 12th in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s title defence: Telling F365 Tables

It’s been a surprising and disastrous title defence after Liverpool spent over £400million in the summer transfer window.

Star players like Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have all been terrible in comparison to last term, while new additions Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have all struggled.

The pressure is mounting on Slot, who has enough credit in the bank to survive for now, but after being backed so heavily in the summer, he has to turn things around before the turn of the year or he’ll be gone.

The Dutchman isn’t helping himself with his team selection as he continues to stick by the likes of Konate, who made another costly error in the Champions League defeat to PSV and has been appalling all season.

Liverpool’s ‘bold call’ isn’t really bold at all

Despite the club’s wretched form and Slot’s inability to adapt, the former Feyenoord boss is safe…for now.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have made the ‘bold call’ not to panic and sack their Premier League title-winning head coach.

Slot ‘retains the backing’ of the Liverpool hierarchy, and his position is ‘safe’, which has not changed after losing to PSV.

Still, Sunday’s Premier League match at West Ham is described as a ‘must-win match’.

Slot ‘feeling safe’ despite wretched Liverpool form

Speaking after the defeat to PSV, Slot said he feels safe and that the board supports him.

3 – Liverpool have lost three consecutive games in all competitions by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since December 1953. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/OlsbDHMwQG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2025

“I am feeling safe,” he said. “I am OK, I have got a lot of support from above.

“It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory, of course, but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked.

“I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around.

“I have had conversations but not in the sense that they tell me every single minute, “We support you, we support you, we support you”. We talk a lot if we are winning last season and if we are losing, and then they are helpful to me and to the team.

“We do have those conversations but they do not call me every single minute to tell me that they still trust me, but we do have the normal conversations and in those I feel the trust.

“If you lose so many times, it is normal that people talk about that (my position).”

Liverpool’s ‘three-man shortlist’ to replace Slot

If Liverpool sack Slot, reports suggest that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and club legend Jurgen Klopp will be the top three candidates.

Links to Postecoglou should obviously be laughed off, while a return to management now would be too soon for Klopp, who left Anfield at the end of 2023/24 and was replaced by Slot.

That leaves Iraola as the most realistic appointment if the Liverpool job becomes available.

A report from Spanish website Fichajes states that Liverpool believe Iraola could ‘boost the evolution of the squad’ and ‘reactive players who do not find their best version’ under Slot, and also think ‘his profile fits with the long-term project’.

There is a simple explanation for Liverpool’s poor season

It is worth remembering that the Liverpool squad and staff are still mourning the death of Diogo Jota, which might be the biggest factor behind the team’s poor 2025/26.

Jota was more than a colleague to these Liverpool players. They saw him almost every day and his tragic passing will affect every individual differently.

These players are only human, and if you want to deem this season a write-off, that would honestly be absolutely fair.

As Thursday’s Mailbox said: ‘Is it as simple as Liverpool being so rotten because they are grieving Diogo Jota? There is an argument that no coach could combat that.’

