Arne Slot has “every reason to believe” he will still be the manager of Liverpool next season and says the “debate” over his future is held by “drunks in the pub”.

Liverpool have suffered a significant decline this season after Slot led them to the Premier League title in his debut campaign at the Anfield helm.

Xabi Alonso’s availability and reported interest from Chelsea has intensified speculation over his future as a growing number of Reds fans grow frustrated by the style of football and lack of progression under the Dutchman after a £450m summer spend.

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Asked about the speculation around his future, Slot said in his press conference: “I don’t think I am deciding that myself alone.

“I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

Asked if he’s involved in planning for next season, Slot added: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

Liverpool hold a four-point advantage over Bournemouth in sixth and will secure Champions League football for next season with victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday.

But the draw with a Chelsea side at its lowest ebb last Saturday was the latest disappointing performance and result in a season which has left plenty to be desired, leading to mass dissatisfaction among the fans.

Asked about the criticism he has faced, Slot said: “If a manager or a club doesn’t have their best season, there is always debate about that.

“It is not only at Liverpool. It is all around the world. That is the new reality in football. It is not up to me to judge the people that judge me. They have every right to have their opinion.

“In this modern time, everyone can share their opinion. This happened 10-15 years ago, but then you did it in the pub and not everyone heard it.

“Now it is also done in a pub. From what I am reading, they must have drunk a little bit [laughs]. That is a joke! But now it is much more out in the open.”

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