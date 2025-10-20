Arne Slot is reportedly ‘in danger’ at Liverpool as club chiefs have set two ‘demands’ for the head coach after Sunday’s loss to Manchester United.

Slot is in his second season at Liverpool and is currently under pressure for the first time.

The Dutchman’s debut season at Anfield was a huge success as he guided the English giants to their 20th Premier League title.

Head coach Slot achieved this impressive feat despite working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as he got more out of that group of players than his predecessor.

Despite this, FSG sanctioned a major squad overhaul in the summer as they looked to build around Slot and were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe with a statement £400m+ investment.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Amorim, Slot, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and so many more



The Reds broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also spent significant fees to land Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool balanced the books by offloading Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah, while Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid for a small fee ahead of the expiry of his contract.

This was expected to lead to Liverpool winning back-to-back Premier League titles and have an era of domination, though this currently looks unlikely.

It seems that the Reds have implemented too many changes in a single window and are lacking balance, while most of their key players are nowhere near their best.

Liverpool rode their luck as they started this season with a winning run, though they have been exposed against stronger opposition in recent matches as they have suffered four consecutive losses against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-2 Man United: Panicking Liverpool rattle themselves into crisis

👉 Salty Slot is Klopp regen as Liverpool boss schooled by Amorim amid two stupid Man Utd comments

👉 The truth about the ‘bombshell’ Liverpool return claim Jurgen Klopp has ‘dropped’



On Sunday, Liverpool suffered a rare home loss against Man Utd, who ran out deserving winners via goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

This result leaves the Red Devils only two points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League table, while Slot has gained a few places in the sack race.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, presumably prematurely, claims Slot ‘is in danger on the Liverpool bench’ amid their ongoing ‘crisis’.

It is claimed that ‘Slot’s decisions have been questioned’, with the club pointing to the ‘abandoning of Andy Robertson, changing his system on the fly, and the so far from desired performance’ of the replacements.

Therefore, ‘the club is questioning Slot’s ability to manage the transition with a squad primed for immediate success, not rebuilding’ and has set two ‘demands’.

The report adds: