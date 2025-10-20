Arne Slot has been identified as ‘the problem’ at Liverpool after calling out his players, ‘telling everyone his tactics for free’ and not dropping stars.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

With a capital C

Can we finally say it now ? Stop tiptoeing around it. There’s no such thing as a mini-crisis… we’ve a fully fledged, bonafide, inarguable Crisis at Anfield.

#semantics

Eric, Los Angeles CA

“Manchester United plunge Liverpool into crisis“, according to Will Ford.

Four points off top in late October, and the current Champions. Brimming with talent throughout the squad and well amongst the favourites to win any competition they’re in this season.

But no, after a tough few weeks, this is full blown Roy Hodgson losing in the League Cup to Northampton territory isn’t it. Press the panic button, get rid of Paul Konchesky, sell Torres in January, and let’s take ourselves off the woods with our service revolver.

What a clown. The very worst kind of hyperbole.

Andy H, Swansea.

Have Liverpool clicked yet?

Isak is the new Andy Carroll.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

Slot drop

It’s good for the league that Man Utd have gone to Anfield and won. If the perennial mid table shite never wins at the big grounds it’s bad for viewership.

Jokes aside, that Liverpool performance was a joke. How do you select players, watch them lose three in a row and look pretty clueless whilst doing so and then select virtually the same lot again.

Gakpo is horrendous. He looks handy but even his goal he headed into the one space where the keeper was. Other than that everything didn’t work or was off target. This summer we spent 100m EUR on a guy who convinced us he was worthwhile playing in that same LW position. The logical answer is to play him through the center and then drop him entirely of course.

Salah has been terrible all season. Had one massive chance today and didn’t even force a save. A break out of the spotlight would serve him well and he’s the type to react really well to being dropped.

Kerkez is really breaking out the Alberto Moreno tribute act at this stage. For the Maguire goal he literally runs off and leaves three men at the back post unmarked. He’s been so poor and literally doesn’t know what decision to make when going forwards; regularly crossing when he should shoot and shooting when he should pass. His crossing is also non-specific. He puts it into zones and sometimes there’s not a single red shirt there.

We signed six players this summer and the only one who looks properly settled is Ekitike so of course he’s been relegated to the bench.

It honestly defies logic at this stage what Slot is seeing. It can’t be down to training because the players who looked best today were Ekitike, Frimpong and Wirtz and they all started on the bench. The players who have looked awful all season all started again.

Slot needs to recognise that just because some of that Old Guard have won league titles and champions league titles it doesn’t ban them from scrutiny or being dropped. It reminds me of my favourite quote in life; Success is not owned. It’s leased. And rent is due everyday.

Minty, LFC

The result was terrible, but some of Liverpool’s play was beautiful.

Don’t think we’re good enough this year but we’ll be fun to watch.

Aidan, Lfc (IATA)

READ MORE: Carragher takes aim at Liverpool ‘baby’ as Neville ‘stunned’ by what Reds star did vs Man Utd ‘boxer’

Arne’s slop



​I thought we won the transfer window. I thought we weren’t buying for a season, but for an era. How did that go? I have no idea what this Liverpool team is. We don’t control, opposition scores with the easiest of chances, our build up is slow and meandering, and non of our passes connect.

I honestly think the problem is the manager. In that very direct Dutch way, he has been critical of the players in the first few games. The players had heard enough and they are not playing for him anymore. Nothing he does work. Not even the hail Mary moments, now we get scored on in the last minutes,

Slot doesn’t help himself, does he? Criticizing players publicly, telling everyone his tactics for free – I mean, you’d better be damn good and winning games no matter what. Instead, he makes strange decisions and plays favouritism. I’ll shoot my shot – he ain’t the guy. Last season’s win was a fluke, a godsend, 85% Klopp and 15% this guy. I had a feeling we went fully mad when we broke the record signing twice, especially when we let the Isak saga dragged out like that.

There is no gelling. There is no players getting to know each other. This is almost 10 games in and we are sh*t. I don’t see how Slot can manage his way out of this hole.

Vinnie Pee

He’s the current champion manager and he blames a loss on his central defender elbowing his own player. This player didn’t go to hospital but played on. What a d**khead!

Tony

Anfield

365

A question – why is noise at Anfield more regularly and enthusiastically reported than silence?

Strange given that, in the league especially, the latter is more common than the former.

Does noise “mean more”

Lawrence in Muswell Hill

LLLL

This is the Quadruple we can all get behind!

Sanjit (#SlotOut) Randhawa, Kuala Lumpur.

Look on the bright side

Well, at least we didn’t have to endure a summer with loads of Liverpool fans writing into this mailbox to explain that the team that had just won the League with a record low number of points for a decade was on course to dominate the next 5 years.

Simon, London

1-0

Matt, not sure of your description of arsenal’s tactics. I do.appreciate you article was in a sense complimentary to arsenal however

I wouldnt describe them as totally reliant on set pieces and ‘boring’ play.

The concept of the game is to use best tactics suitable to win particular fixtures.

Remember that stylistic strategies are built on historical trends and national fashions. Italian football in the 70s may be different to brazil in the 60s.

We are conditioned by the likes of sky tv who need drama and thrill to sell packages!

We expect to be entertained instead of learning how.to appreciate ( and be excited) by more complex tactics. ( why football fans sometimes struggle with rugby.)

NFL fans cant understand why there may be only 3 goals in a game whilst we regard this as a higher scoring game!!!

The onus is on supporters to develop a more sophisticated appreciation of tactics and therefore greater enjoyment rather than to demand that football is played like the fast food we eat. Quick thrill quick fixes.

One cannot say open play is rendered ‘moot’ when it is the structure and implementation of the actions of open play that create set piece opportunities. One cannot simply remove it!

For years arsenal.was slated for having no plan B and playing dangerously in the front foot. Now they are slated for control.

Im sure michael owen would for sure😄😄

Best wishes

Sam fleming

The more media, pundits and fans talk about Arsenal’s perceived over reliance on set pieces, the more powerful they become.

Both opposition players and fans now become nervous and distracted by every corner Arsenal win, The fear becomes palpable inside the stadium like a collective holding of breath as the Saka or Rice cross comes in. Don’t let reality get in the way of a good narrative.

Arsenal came third in the league last year behind Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at converting corners into goals, but they have the “Aura” of being the best and that probably earns them a couple of extra goals a season as a result. Those goals are often with 3 points, as this weekend’s result at Fulham illustrates.

I recently listened to someone compare Arsenal perceived set piece dominance, to Fergie Time, where as soon as the extra time board went up the Man U fans and players would get a psychological boost as the opposition would be in a panic thinking “here comes the last minute winner”

Turns out Man U during Fergie’s reign didn’t score the most goals during extra time, that was Liverpool (some things never change) but the perception was there and they did benefit from it being a “thing”

So as long as the media and fans continue to talk up Arsenal’s perceived set piece dominance, I would suggest that Arsenal fans encourage it, pour oil on the flames, own it.

The more they fear you, the stronger you become!

Norbuck, NZ

All hail Jorge Graham

For years now we’ve all heard pundits, experts and everyone else beat the drum that Arsenal sides were too soft, boys playing men, didn’t “like it up ’em” etc.

The free flowing, open football of the post Invincible years was decried as naive, weak, the players accused of lacking in substance both physically and in fortitude.

Spanish Tony Pulis delivering the pragmatism, solidity and physical prowess that was present in early Wenger sides but sorely lacking at the latter end of Arsenes tenure is a good thing and certainly not an achievement to be described pejoratively. A team as solid and immovable as Artetas hairline is something everyone has been screaming about for over two decades, now that it’s here, using all available means to score goals, people are complaining.

If Arteta is indeed an Iberian George Graham, then that too is no disparaging comparison, brown envelopes aside.

Graham gave Arsenal league titles and cup triumphs as a player and manager and produced sides with Rocastle, Thomas, Wright and the famous five members of that defence.

Comparing Mikel to George is actually quite the compliment to the Spaniard if you think of it objectively.

Eoin (Arsenal, damned if they do, damned if they don’t) Ireland

Corruption?

So, Stu AFC Illinois sees one decision that he doesn’t agree with and calls it ‘absolute corruption. No other word for it’.

I don’t know whether Stu is American or an ex-pat but it doesn’t really matter. Corruption is a word wildly over used in US politics etc to the point that it seems to have lost it’s meaning in a dictionary definition sense, which would be either “dishonest or illegal behavior especially by powerful people (such as government officials or police officers)” or “inducement to wrong by improper or unlawful means (such as bribery)”, where I have taken both definitions from the US dictionary Merriam-Webster.

Stu really needs to get a grip on reality, read a dictionary or both. Or he needs to name which party he believes is providing the bride.

You may believe you have seen an incorrect decision driven by incompetence, but don’t start calling ‘corruption’ just because you don’t agree or unless you are prepared to name the offending party.

It might make you feel better temporarily, but it helps nobody and won’t fix anything.

Pathetic.

A, LFC, Montreal.

Stewie

Of course now you don’t only write in when Arsenal lose Stewie, you’d get withdrawal symptoms of seeing your polava in print.

One question though, why do you focus all your vitriol on Arsenal, your critique is getting ludicrously monotonous, there’s nothing fresh, maybe just maybe, if you take the blinkers off, you might see some other teams worthy of your “unique” punditry

Andrew Goonerabroad Brown

Vitor’s got to go

He’s just clueless with his selections. Doesnt know his best 11

Useless at subs timing and subs selection

I remember they said when he was signed he was a very defensive styled coach, but his defensive system isn’t working nothings working.

We had 6 or 7 good games with the new manager boost, but we also have some good players on the team all we need is a manager who can implement a proper style.

Also Fosen out

Irishwolf ( Dublin)

STRIKER

Just realized that the summer transfer window was all about striker transfer saga after striker transfer saga. From Gyokeres to Sesko to Sesko to Isak to Wissa. That was a freaking waste of time, because all of them sudde can’t hit the back of the net if their careers depended on it.

Tunji, Lagos