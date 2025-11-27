Liverpool chiefs have scheduled an ’emergency meeting’ on Thursday to discuss Arne Slot’s future at the club after the defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and sacking the Dutchman is on the table.

Liverpool fell to their ninth defeat in 12 games on Wednesday, their worst run since 1954, with the 4-1 defeat at Anfield a new nadir for the Reds in a harrowing stretch after they walked to the Premier League title last term.

Jamie Carragher is very “angry”, Curtis Jones wants Liverpool to “go and smash someone” and as Slot reflects on his position becoming “untenable”, sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards will be in attendance at an ’emergency meeting’ in which they will decide whether to sack the Reds boss.

That’s according to the ‘team of 5 elite reporters’ who contribute to the indykaila News account on X, who also claim the Liverpool bosses are ‘ready to make tough decisions’ as ‘the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated.

They wrote: ‘Liverpool Football Club is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the pressing issue of the team’s poor performance and the future of manager Arne Slot according to respected sources.

‘With Michael Edwards, the CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group, and sporting director Richard Hughes will attend the meeting, this is a critical moment for the club.

‘High-level officials from FSG are ready to make tough decisions, including the potential removal of Arne Slot, despite the initial plan to give him until January.

‘The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated; the team’s struggles may force their hand sooner than expected.

‘The clock is ticking , and the stakes have never been higher for @LFC.’

After this latest defeat, Slot says he feels “safe” at Liverpool and is comfortable in his position at the club.

“I am feeling safe, I am OK, I have got a lot of support from above,” Slot said. “It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory of course but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked.

“I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around.”

Asked to elaborate on his conversations with the Liverpool hierarchy, the head coach said: “We talk a lot. They are helpful to the team and to me and we have those conversations but they don’t call me every single minute of the day to say they trust me.

“In the normal conversations we have I feel the trust. But I haven’t spoken to them after this game yet so let’s see.”