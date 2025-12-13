Liverpool boss Arne Slot says “it was an easy decision” to bring Mohamed Salah back for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton.

Salah was omitted from the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Inter but returned to the matchday squad a week after an explosive interview in which he claimed the club had “thrown him under the bus”.

Mo Salah vs Brighton: Key stats

1 assist and 5 key passes

1/3 dribbles completed

Dispossessed 0 times

7.62 WhoScored match rating

The Egyptian forward was a substitute for the fourth Premier League game in a row but was introduced in the first half after Joe Gomez was forced off injured.

Dominik Szoboszlai moved to right-back, allowing Salah to operate on the right wing, and he almost made an immediate impact with an assist for Alexis Mac Allister.

It was a more selfless display from Salah, though he went in search of a goal during the second half. That never came, but he did provide an assist from a corner for Hugo Ekitike, who scored both of Liverpool’s goals in a 2-0 win over Brighton.

The Reds caught Brighton on an off day in front of goal and capitalised to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Salah return was ‘easy decision’ – Liverpool boss Slot

Liverpool will now be without Salah for the duration of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, and Slot admitted that reintegrating him before his departure was a no-brainer.

On Salah, he said: “I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise.

“It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle.

“He goes to the Afcon and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury.”

On the victory, Slot added: “Very pleased. I think you could see today what it means for the players if you have to play many games. We had three days rest and were facing a team that had a week to prepare. You could see the problems during the game with injuries but the mentality was great.”

The star of the show was Ekitike, who scored the fastest Premier League goal of the season 46 seconds in before a close-range header in the 60th minute.

“I think he was in moments impressive today,” Slot said of the French striker. “The goals he scored were good goals and there were other moments I thought ‘wow’. That is of course why we wanted him, apart from the goals.

“It is good to see he and others who came in the summer are making progress.”

With that assist for Hugo… 🅰️ Mo now has the most goal involvements for a single club in Premier League history 👏 pic.twitter.com/085xeyb99E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2025

Liverpool hero Ekitike lauds ‘great professional’ Salah

Speaking after his two goals against the Seagulls, Ekitike waxed lyrical about “great professional” Salah, who is a “blessing” to play with.

“Mohamed is a great, great professional. I look to him as an example,” he said.

“You can see how much he is involved in goals and assists. He is a legend here. To share the pitch is a blessing. That’s the kind of player who makes us like to watch football.”