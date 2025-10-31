Slot clarifies squad complaints as Liverpool boss ‘more than open’ to ‘go against beliefs’ to revert crisis

Arne Slot says he’s “more than open” to tweaking his system and “go against beliefs” to drag Liverpool out of their slump.

Their elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace on Wednesday made it six defeats in seven for the reigning Premier League champions and they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday night as they look to get their season back on track.

Slot, having led Liverpool to the top of the table with five wins from five to start the season, is now incredibly second in the Premier League sack race and has faced significant criticism this week having all but ceded the game to Crystal Palace by resting the vast majority of his stuttering first-team stars.

He claimed before and after the defeat that his desire to “create a pathway” for the young Liverpool players was key to his team and squad selection, but did also complain about the lack of players he had available.

In his press conference ahead of the clash with Villa, Slot moved to clarify those comments, insisting he’s “completely happy” with the quality he has at his disposal, with the issue not the players he has but how many of them are injured or not yet fit having not had a “proper pre-season”.

Slot said: “We miss nothing. I am completely happy with the team and all the quality we have. I am also completely convinced by the strategy and policy we have. That also makes the issue not all of them have had a proper pre-season or have been injured.

“I am a firm believer that 21, 22 players is enough, but you have to keep them fit like we did last season. We are struggling a bit more to keep them fit for obvious reasons. No excuses for our results but we have had to play a lot of away games with only two days rest in between.”

Slot was also asked whether he might consider tweaking his system to become more defensive with his side already conceding 14 Premier League goals this term and looking as open at the back as they looked solid last season.

He added: “It goes against my beliefs but I have won games in the past against my beliefs, like Man City away. I would be more than open to adapt in certain situations.

“I don’t think the story is we concede chance after chance after chance. It is absolutely not like this. I don’t see a reason to change the style totally but we need to do better.”