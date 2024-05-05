Former Everton chief Keith Wyness thinks that Arne Slot will be given some leeway in his first season with Liverpool, but he’s expected to win the Premier League after that.

Stepping into the shoes of Jurgen Klopp was always going to be a daunting task and it seems the Feyenoord boss is the next in line to replace the charismatic German boss.

After being heavily linked with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, Liverpool have eventually settled on Slot.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Slot admitted he is “confident” he will become the next Liverpool boss but “nothing is official yet”.

“We haven’t confirmed anything yet and I said to the Dutch media as well, as long as we haven’t confirmed anything yet, I don’t think it’s honest to the club where I’m working now or the club I could go to to talk about that,” Slot told reporters.

“I am more than willing to answer any questions if the official announcement will be made. I have all the confidence that will happen but until now it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.”

Wyness thinks that while Slot will be given some leeway in his first season at Anfield, the Dutch boss will be under pressure to deliver the goods in 2025/26.

“He seems to be the right sort of personality for Liverpool,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“However, it’s a whole different pressure coming into Anfield and handling the Kop, the pressure and the tradition.

“He’s going to have a very mixed feeling in the squad after how this season has finished. He’s got a big job coming up, and it won’t be easy.

“It’s not quite like following Fergie, but it’s not far away. Slot is now the next one on the chopping block. Liverpool had their eyes on him for a while.

“The pressure will be on, he’s expected to win the title. They’ve had bountiful years under Klopp.

“There’ll be an allowance in his first season, but after that – they will expect to be at the top every season.”

