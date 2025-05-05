Slot’s top Alexander-Arnold replacement ‘responds’ to Liverpool ‘offer’ after exit news

Liverpool are attempting to persuade Barcelona to do business for Jules Kounde in the summer as the Reds look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

The Reds managed to tie Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts recently but it became clear over the last month or two that Alexander-Arnold would not renew his deal.

And, on Monday, the England international posted a video and message on social media revealing that he would be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June.

His message on X read: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

There have been many rumours previously about who could potentially replace Alexander-Arnold – who will join Real Madrid on a free transfer – with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong among the names mentioned.

But reports in Spain claim that Barcelona right-back Kounde has now ‘responded’ to an ‘offer’ from Liverpool as they search for Alexander-Arnold’s ‘replacement’.

It is claimed that the ‘name that has been most frequently mentioned in Arne Slot’s Liverpool management team is Jules Kounde’ and is ‘highly appreciated for his versatility, experience in major competitions, and his ability to adapt to both central defense and right back, where he has played this season’.

But Liverpool’s ‘attempt has received a swift and firm response from the player’ with ‘sources close to Kounde’s entourage claim that the player has rejected any type of approach or proposal from England’.

The France international ‘feels valued’ at Barcelona – who are in the Champions League semi-finals and top of La Liga – but Liverpool have been ‘willing to make a significant investment to strengthen its defense, they know that convincing Kounde is a difficult task’.

Despite a potential big-money move to the Premier League, Kounde ‘has closed the door on a move to Liverpool and has made it clear that he wants to continue defending Barca’s colours’.