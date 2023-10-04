‘Sluggish’ Arsenal star slammed by pundits for ‘easily’ getting ‘done’ in UCL loss – ‘he looked tired’

Michael Owen and Martin Keown have criticised Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko following the London outfit’s 2-1 loss to Ligue Un side RC Lens.

The Gunners hammered PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their Champions League group stage opener but they were narrowly beaten by RC Lens on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal in front inside the opening 14 minutes but Adrien Thomasson equalised for the hosts just ten minutes later.

Arsenal were dealt a further blow before the break as Bukayo Saka was forced off with a muscle injury and he is now a doubt for this weekend’s huge Premier League clash against Manchester City.

RC Lens produced an inspired performance and Elye Wahi scored the winning goal for the hosts with around 20 minutes to go.

Przemyslaw Frankowski sprinted away from Zinchenko on the right flank and the Ukraine international was unable to prevent his opponent from sending in a cross to Wahi, who finished nicely past David Raya.

Speaking post-match, former England international Owen claims Zinchenko was “sluggish” against RC Lens and “he looked tired” when trying to defend RC Lens’ second goal.

“Zinchenko is halfway house, isn’t he,” Owen said on TNT Sports.

“He has to either get close and affect the ball – either tackle or bring the player down or something – or he stays where he is.

“But he can’t give himself away so easily. Sluggish. As soon as he was played around: sluggish.

“We were talking before, he often gets brought off in games. Can he last games fitness-wise and stuff like that? He looked tired there when Lens played the one-two pass.”

Arsenal legend Keown later suggested that Zinchenko simply “got done” by RC Lens for their second goal.

“I think Zinchenko just gets done, doesn’t he,” Keown added.

“He goes in too much. For me, I’d have just waited for [the Lens player] to come on, I wouldn’t have thrown myself in there. Little one-two behind him, attacks the space.

“And then the marking in the box. You’ve got to mark in the box!

“I know that they’re in a line there trying to deal with the ball that’s coming across, but you can’t pick out a player with that.

“It’s a wonderful finish, he comes onto it beautifully, but I’d have been really disappointed if he scored that goal against me. You have to, as the second central defender there, be looking to pick up inside the box.”

