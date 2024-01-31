Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal, Rashford to PSG: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

Emile Smith Rowe, Armando Broja, Marcus Rashford and Curtis Jones can all be sold for pure profit.

There is an obsession with ‘pure profit’ at the minute – especially at Chelsea – with clubs battling to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability guidelines.

With that in mind, here is one player each Premier League club could use to balance the books before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Arsenal – Emile Smith Rowe

Eddie Nketiah would be the preferred choice for Arsenal fans, but it would be very silly to sell one of their two strikers so late in the window, especially when said striker would not raise enough money to sign a natural goalscorer like Ivan Toney.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants to keep Smith Rowe and even handed him a start at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night to prove that is the case.

Should an appealing offer come in for the 23-year-old, Arsenal will probably listen. Even though it will be extremely difficult for the Gunners fans to watch the Hale End graduate leave.

Aston Villa – Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey has been linked with a transfer away from Villa Park (to Newcastle, in the main) this week and the Villans’ heavy spending in recent seasons means their openness to selling the promising midfielder does not come as much of a surprise.

Villa would fetch a very decent price for Ramsey, who has started only four Premier League games this season.

Bournemouth – Gavin Kilkenny

There is always one team that gives you nothing to work with. It might be hard to tell, but Bournemouth are the inconvenience here.

Kilkenny joined the Cherries from St. Kevins Boys in Ireland back in 2016 and has one assist in 25 first-team appearances for the Cherries, playing a little over half an hour against Swansea in the FA Cup last week.

Brentford – Josh Dasilva

The sale of Toney would balance the books better than any Academy graduates or free transfer signings at Brentford, but the former Peterborough striker cost around £4million back in 2020.

This leaves Josh Dasilva as the most desirable pure profit sale Thomas Frank can make in the last hours of the winter transfer window.

The Bees landed the midfielder on a free from Arsenal in 2018 and after starring in the Championship, Dasilva has only shown his ability in glimpses since being promoted.

Brighton – Evan Ferguson

Selling Lewis Dunk would make no sense and the potential transfer fee would come nowhere close to what Brighton could get from the sale of Irish striker Ferguson, who is on Manchester United and Chelsea’s radar.

Signed for the youth team in January 2021, Ferguson has 12 goals in 21 Premier League starts and will probably leave for around £100m, because that is the sort of stunt Brighton pull off in their sleep.

We don’t think Chelsea are the right team for the 19-year-old, mind…

Burnley – Charlie Taylor

Phwoar. This would be a blockbuster move, wouldn’t it?

Taylor has over 200 appearances for Burnley and would leave for a fee more useful for paying the cafeteria staff’s wages than ensuring they avoid a profit and sustainability breach.

Chelsea – Armando Broja

Mauricio Pochettino’s side reportedly want £50m for Broja, who is a target for Wolves and Fulham.

Although Broja has not been given a consistent run in the Chelsea – who unsurprisingly had the highest net spend last summer – team, he does not look like the answer to their goalscoring problems and would fetch a considerably higher price than Trevoh Chalobah, while making a lot more sense than letting actual Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher leave, especially to Tottenham.

Crystal Palace – Sam Johnstone

Tyrick Mitchell would cost a pretty penny but there are no transfer links involving the 24-year-old left-back, and given the discontent at Selhurst Park right now, letting him leave would see a lot of supporters officially run out of patience.

Johnstone, meanwhile, has found himself on the bench with Dean Henderson now Roy Hodgson’s No. 1, which feels a bit unfair, but he cost nothing, while Henderson was bought for around £18m.

Johnstone is good enough to start for a Premier League side and can probably be sold for a fee in the same region as Henderson cost.

Everton – Jarrad Branthwaite

There is no Premier League club in need of selling players more than Everton, and while Amadou Onana would be the most natural choice, he is not an option here. Branthwaite is, mind, and a bloody expensive one at that.

Fulham – Willian

The Saudi Arabian transfer window is closed, so this feels like a choice made in vain. Regardless, Willian still has a bit despite being 35 and having cost diddly-squat, can be sold for the profit every Premier League club craves.

Liverpool – Curtis Jones

A lot of these suggestions will drive fans up the wall and this is probably the best example. We could hardly pick Trent Alexander-Arnold, could we?

Jones has been outstanding for Liverpool this season and is clearly coming into his own. But will we see the same form under a different manager? We all know Jurgen Klopp is a miracle worker and he is bringing the best out of Jones – who could be sold for a tasty price.

Luton – Chiedozie Ogbene

Luton have been very savvy in the transfer market since gaining promotion to Our League. Their greatest coup is undoubtedly Ross Barkley, but selling him would condemn them to relegation, no matter how much of a miracle worker Handsome Rob Edwards is.

Ogbene has surprised many of us with his performances this season. Mr. Lewis Oldham knew all about the former Rotherham man and now we are all in the gang. He has blistering pace, is dangerous in one-on-one situations with full-backs, and can be sold for pure profit having been signed for nothing.

Manchester City – Rico Lewis

Never going to happen, but if it does, City would make an absolute fortune.

Lewis is a full England international, can play in defensive midfield, left-back, and right-back, and is only 19 years of age. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth a tidy €38m.

Selling Lewis will not see those 115 charges disappear, mind.

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

It’s all going a little bit Pete Tong for Rashford at Manchester United, and we reckon an amicable break-up could be best for both parties.

His latest escapade will have no doubt angered Erik ten Hag, who could look to cash in on the player he made the club’s highest earner last year.

PSG are reportedly sniffing around and could lose Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season. While Rashford does not hold a candle to the France captain, he plays (or at least tries) in a similar fashion.

United would demand a ridiculous fee for their academy graduate and we can’t see anyone meeting those demands, regardless of Rashford’s potential to produce a 30-goal campaign like he did in 22/23.

Newcastle – Sean Longstaff

It was a toss-up between Longstaff and Elliott Anderson, who will probably command a larger fee due to his age, but we like his potential in this Newcastle side.

Longstaff might not bring in the £30m+ Eddie Howe wants to reinvest, but his sale would certainly help and he is a player who has hit his peak under the former Bournemouth head coach. Newcastle should sell while his stock is high.

Nottingham Forest – Ryan Yates

Yates might have a big role to play between now and the end of the season with Orel Mangala off to Lyon, but he is a rare opportunity to rake in pure profit in this Nottingham Forest squad.

He is a club hero having played a huge role in Forest’s long-awaited promotion back to the big time, so the departure would be a tough pill to swallow. But with the Premier League’s financial regulator breathing down their necks, the City Ground club might not have a choice.

Sheffield United – Daniel Jebbison

The selling potential in the Blades’ squad is…low, and we have landed on Jebbison. This is mainly because promising youngsters William Osula and Andre Brooks will be too important when Sheffield United’s inevitable relegation is confirmed.

Selling either of those players makes zero sense with a Championship season around the corner. Promotion will be a lot more difficult if either player goes.

Jebbison has six months left on his contract so Chris Wilder has to get a wriggle on.

Tottenham – Oliver Skipp

If Spurs can get £10m for Harry Winks, they can surely get a little bit more for young Skippy, who has already thrived in the Championship on loan at Norwich.

Ange Postecoglou has spent a fair whack since walking through the door and despite his lack of midfield depth, Skipp is clearly the best choice for a hit of pure profit.

West Ham – Ben Johnson

The Hammers are very proud of their youth academy, but David Moyes’ squad is not full of impressive graduates. In fact, the best of the lot is Johnson, who only has three appearances in the Premier League this season.

Being able to play anywhere across the back line makes the 24-year-old a desirable signing for a bottom-half Premier League club.

Johnson is out of contract at the end of the season and West Ham’s reported desire to extend hints he is a part of their long-term plans.

Wolves – Max Kilman

Selling your captain is very bold, even if it is to balance the books. This is a no-go but would bring in a massive fee for Gary O’Neil to find a replacement and improve his attack.

Kilman is not just Wolves’ skipper, but their best player. He has been immense at the back this term and is knocking on Gareth Southgate’s door, dare I say…

