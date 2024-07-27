Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal? Five galling Premier League homegrown sales that make sense

Emile Smith Rowe is expected to join Fulham in the coming weeks. This is a transfer that makes perfect sense but that does not make it any easier for Arsenal fans to take.

With that in mind, here are five homegrown players in the Premier League that would be a sad sale, but one that would actually make sense for the player and club.

Homegrown Premier League sales that make sense

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

We shall kick things off with the inspiration for this feature.

In December 2020, Arsenal were struggling beyond belief in the bottom half of the Premier League, crying out for some creativity and finesse in the final third with Mesut Ozil ostracised. Mikel Arteta turned to Emile Smith Rowe with his job on the line and the Arsenal youth graduate helped keep the Spaniard in the job through a string of terrific performances. Arsenal would go on to finish eighth – which was a big disappointment but without their young star, it probably would have been 15th. It is no coincidence that Arsenal were “eventually coming together” a week after Smith Rowe was brought in.

Smith Rowe was rewarded with a new contract and the No.10 shirt amidst interest from Aston Villa and 2021/22 was a big year for him, netting against Tottenham, earning an England debut, and scoring for his country. The world was at his feet but injuries have made it extremely difficult for Smith Rowe, who has simply been outgrown by an outstanding Arsenal team.

As difficult as it is to admit as an Arsenal fan and someone who has had the pleasure of sitting down to speak to Smith Rowe, it is absolutely the right decision for him to leave the club he adores as much as the supporters adore him.

Three starts in the last two seasons is nowhere near enough football for the 23-year-old. He needs to be playing football and he will be given that chance at Fulham. On the face of it, Arsenal getting £35m is very good business too. Smith Rowe is injury-prone and has two years left on his contract. In a world where Arsenal are shocking at selling players, they look like they have nailed it here.

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

It is becoming more clear by the week that Aston Villa are outgrowing Ramsey. A crucial player under ex-boss Steven Gerrard, the 23-year-old’s influence has waned with Unai Emery at the helm, which is disappointing given the Aston Villa fanbase’s admiration of their young talent.

Ramsey would bring in a very decent fee and there is definite interest in him. The summer signings of Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenechea, and even wide players Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior, have done the English midfielder no favours. He was supposed to be an England international by now and maybe leaving Villa is the best way to fulfil that dream.

Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Bradley is an excellent young player who will surely fall victim to being worse than Liverpool’s first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. There were once high hopes for Neco Williams and there might be even higher hopes for Bradley now, but Alexander-Arnold is going to be starting for the Reds for years to come.

An alternative argument is that Trent is out of contract next summer and could leave. Let’s be real, that isn’t going to happen. That doesn’t mean Real Madrid’s interest is not genuine, though. And if he does leave, then Bradley would be a perfect replacement. Big if, that.

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)

This might not strike you as a difficult sale for Chelsea fans to take but the way his departure is being forced is bitterly disappointing. For what it’s worth, we don’t think it makes football sense, but given the circumstances that have unfolded, Chalobah needs to get out of there.

Chelsea travelled to the United States for a pre-season tour and Chalobah was told not to bother packing his bags – in the clearest sign yet that they want him to pack his bags.

He started 10 of the Blues’ last 13 Premier League matches in 2023/24 and Chelsea only lost when he did not play. Chelsea are a better team with him in it but the need for a shiny new toy in defence is too hard for Todd Boehly and his team to turn down.

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and fans on social media are rightly fuming with the decision to banish him. Oh well, their loss is another club’s gain.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Comfortably the easiest of all potential sales to take, McTominay will surely move to another club this summer to spread his wings as a regular starter. We have all seen what he is capable of from the Man Utd bench and for Scotland under Steve Clarke.

It is always very difficult to wave goodbye to an academy graduate, especially someone who has been at the club since they were five. That is what will make McTominay’s inevitable departure all the more emotional.

Erik ten Hag does not appear sure of the 27-year-old’s best position. He is more of a fox in the box than a dictator from deep, though he is regarded as a midfield player. It will be interesting to see how many goals he can score at club level when playing regularly. There is reported interest from Galatasaray and Fulham, where he could link up with Smith Rowe.

