Arsenal star ’emerges as target’ for Newcastle as Howe prepares for talks over ‘potential’ £50m deal

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has ’emerged’ as a ‘potential’ transfer target for Newcastle United, according to a report.

Smith Rowe did not start a single game last season, making 14 first-team appearances off the bench as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League.

He has been limited to two late cameos in the Premier League this term but was handed a start in his side’s 1-0 win at Brentford in the Carabao Cup on September 27.

Arsenal fans are extremely fond of the 23-year-old, so it is not easy to see him struggling for minutes under Mikel Arteta, especially after his incredible form helped relieve a lot of the pressure on the Spanish manager in 2020/21.

Arteta was under an incredible amount of pressure before bringing Smith Rowe into his team for the win over Chelsea on Boxing Day in 2020.

The attacking midfielder helped end a dismal run of one win in ten Premier League matches and is a huge reason Arteta is still Arsenal’s manager.

Despite this, there is an expectation that Smith Rowe could leave the club in 2024.

Chelsea were believed to be interested in the latter stages of the summer transfer window but Arsenal did not want to sell to their London rivals, so the Blues signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City instead.

And Newcastle are the latest to be linked with Smith Rowe.

According to The Northern Echo, the Magpies’ hierarchy are preparing to meet up to ‘firm up their January transfer plans’ and Smith Rowe has ’emerged as a potential target’.

The meeting is expected to commence before the current international break ends. Talks will take place between directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, chairman Yasir al-Rummayan, and head coach Eddie Howe.

Arsenal apparently value their academy graduate at around £50million, which means Newcastle must be ‘creative’ if they want to ‘put together’ an offer.

It is claimed that Howe’s side would prefer to sign Smith Rowe on loan with the option to buy him, which is the terms they agreed with Chelsea for Lewis Hall.

Smith Rowe ‘been discussed’ in the past with the player’s lack of playing time ‘potentially opening the door for a transfer’ in the winter window.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said it is difficult to predict the future with Smith Rowe not actively pushing for a transfer.

“Arsenal fans keep asking me about Emile Smith Rowe’s situation, but we will have to wait and see,” Romano said.

“At the moment he’s not pushing to leave so we can’t predict the future. Of course Smith Rowe wants and needs to play but he also understands it’s not easy for Mikel Arteta now as there are many key players in the squad.”

The 23-year-old has three caps for England but has not appeared for his country since March 2022, playing for the Under-21s as they won the European Championships in the summer.

