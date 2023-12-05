‘Sneaky’ Man Utd star ‘hid’ in Newcastle loss; Red Devils players ‘angry’ at duo for ‘leaking stories’

England international Harry Maguire has been accused of “hiding” in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Red Devils are enduring a disastrous season but Maguire is one player who can arguably hold his head high.

Maguire was expected to leave Man Utd in the summer after he slipped behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order. West Ham were chasing him and agreed a £30m deal with their Premier League rivals but the defender opted to remain at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has been rewarded for this decision as he is now one of Erik ten Hag’s most important players.

Maguire started his seventh Premier League game in a row as United were beaten 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

In response to his performance against Newcastle, former Premier League defender Ashley Williams has explained why he thinks Maguire has been “hiding”.

“How many times did he get in the position where he knew, I know that he knows – ‘I cannot get this ball off Onana and I’m leaving him’, that’s what I can’t deal with,” Williams said via the Vibe with Five podcast.

“I can’t deal with the not tracking back and I also can’t deal with this sneaky… how many times do you go inside and point to Wan-Bissaka as if [to say] ‘give it to Wan-Bissaka and I’ll get it next’.

“He’s hiding, there are so many accounts of it. That’s why my melon was going while I was watching it because I’m saying he’s the captain and everyone’s had their say about him. ‘He’s turned a corner’. No you haven’t. They’re saying he defended well. Fair enough. But when you’re Newcastle, you press high.

“There’s no target man so you can’t bypass the press. You’ve got to be good and play around the press, which they try to do. You’ve got to at least try to get on the ball and help.”

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure at the moment as a result of United’s awful form.

Ahead of Man Utd’s game against Chelsea on Wednesday night, several outlets have been ‘banned’ from attending Ten Hag’s press conference after it’s been widely reported that the Dutchman is ‘losing’ the Old Trafford dressing room.

Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘the Manchester United squad are angry at two players for leaking stories to the media’. The report adds.

‘We understand that the majority of the squad are frustrated with these negative leaks – which all emanate from just two players – and feel it’s not reflective of the situation at the club. ‘There are some rifts in the dressing room but the majority of the squad are angry that the media teams of two players are briefing reports to the press. ‘These leaks are magnifying what is essentially just two individuals displeased with the amount of running that they’re having to do in training, as well as being chosen (or not chosen) in a certain position in the starting XI. There is a feeling that certain players know they have the power to remove a head coach, having done so before, when things are not going their way.’

