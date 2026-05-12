Former Tottenham Hotspur star Wesley Sneijder has made a Champions League final prediction after hitting out at Arsenal.

The Gunners booked their place in the Champions League final by beating Atletico Madrid over two legs in the semi-finals.

Arsenal vs Atletico was far less entertaining than PSG’s tie against Bayern Munich, but it sets up a final between two teams with contrasting styles.

Mikel Arteta‘s side could finish this campaign by winning the Premier League and Champions League, but holders PSG will head into the game as the firm favourites.

Sneijder has not exactly minced his words about his thoughts on Arsenal in recent months, and he has now explained why he thinks PSG could win “4-0” in the Champions League final.

“If I have to say who I think will win, I’d say PSG. But Arsenal are not conceding goals easily. They have a very strong defence with the two central defenders with top quality,” Sneijder told Hard Rock Bet.

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“I don’t believe the full-backs are the best players in the Champions League, and that’s where PSG have power, especially on the left side.

“Everybody with an Arsenal heart hopes Justin Timber will be back and recover for the final. Otherwise, it’s going to be very hard for them. But Arsenal also know how to double up, with Declan Rice dropping back into defence.

“4-0 to PSG, or 1-0 to Arsenal…”

“It’s going to be an interesting one. I think it could be similar to the Inter Milan final last year. I believe it could be [5-0]. Before the game, I thought PSG had the advantage but Inter with a strong defence, and with the way they play on the counterattacks.

“Maybe it can be [an upset] and 1-0 to Inter but it could also be a very hard night for Inter as well and it’s the same feeling I have now [for Arsenal]. It can be ugly, 1-0 to Arsenal, and I don’t say ugly in a bad way because to stop PSG scoring is a huge performance. But that’s really hard.

“If Arsenal manage it and win 1-0, then it’s a great job. But I believe it will be very hard not to concede against PSG. So, it can either be 3-0 or 4-0 to PSG, or 1-0 Arsenal.”

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After Arsenal’s semi-final second leg against Atletico, Sneijder called on UEFA “to intervene” because the game was too boring.

Speaking at half-time of the second leg, Sneijder said: “I said after 35 minutes that UEFA needs to intervene.

“They need to call London, ‘just get off the pitch, both of you, and the final will be played tomorrow’. We knew this was going to happen. Atletico in a block, dropping back, and Arsenal having a lot of possession.”

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