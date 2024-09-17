‘So good’ Eredivisie star ‘should be at Man Utd’ after failed Prem move in summer

It has been said that Olivier Boscagli should be playing for Manchester United

Football journalist Suleyman Ozturk feels that PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli “should actually be at Manchester United” after he failed to move to Brighton in the summer.

Boscagli was linked with the Seagulls during the summer window. At one point, it was suggested he had demanded that PSV allow him to move to the Premier League outfit.

But as the transfer window slammed shut, he was still with the Dutch side. As per Ozturk, the centre-back should not be with either side, as he has the quality to play for Premier League giants United.

“Boscagli is so good,” Ozturk told VI Uncensored.

“He should actually be in defence at Manchester United.”

The Red Devils could seemingly do with some more defensive stability, having lost two of their four games so far this season, including one in which they shipped three goals to rivals Liverpool.

Boscagli would seemingly fit in well at Old Trafford. Each of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony have recently been signed from the Eredivisie.

Erik ten Hag seemingly prefers to sign players who have done so, knowing that they can fit into his system quickly.

Boscagli has played 166 games in the Dutch top flight, for one of the top teams in the division, so it would not be a surprise if he was a player Ten Hag was interested in.

And he ranks very highly in some important metrics compared to centre-backs in the next 14 leagues according to FBRef.

Boscagli ranks in the 99th percentile for passes completed, total pass distance, medium passes and long passes.

He also ranks in the 99th percentile for touches, showing he is very capable with the ball at his feet – it is little surprise he can play as a left-back as well as a centre-back.

He ranks in the 96th percentile for interceptions, and in the 99th percentile for recoveries, so not only is he a confident player on the ball, but he is willing to do his bit to retrieve possession and set his side on the attack.

United used to be a very dominant side in possession, and having players like Boscagli in their side could help them to get back there.

