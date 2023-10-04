‘So many stories’ as Newcastle boss Howe hails ‘incredible’ support on historic night

Eddie Howe hailed the “incredible” support from Newcastle fans in their win over Paris Saint-Germain, as he detailed how he is “delighted” for the club on the historic night.

Newcastle have just beaten European powerhouses PSG 4-1 in the Champions League. It was the Magpies’ first home UCL match for 20 years, and they put on a clinic.

Two Newcastle goals were scored in the first half and two in the second – including a Fabian Schar screamer – while Lucas Hernandez scored a consolation goal for the French side in the 56th minute.

It’s the second and third goals which will go down as the most special for the Magpies. Local lad Dan Burn scored in the 39th minute, before fellow Geordie Sean Longstaff got in on the act five minutes into the second-half.

The win was the club’s biggest in the Champions League, in both score and magnitude – it’s the latest success in the PIF era, and quite the turnaround from the relegation-battling side Newcastle were just a couple of seasons ago.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Howe alluded to the special moments for his players, while thanking the fans for their support.

“Amazing evening for us, so many stories to talk about within the game,” he said.

“I am delighted for the club and the supporters what they gave us tonight was incredible.”

He also detailed how his side managed to overcome such a well-oiled side.

“They are such a good team we had to defend really well and our spirit was brilliant. We created the positive things in the first-half and the aggressive pressing which is a haul mark of ours,” Howe added.

This truly feels like it’s just the beginning for Newcastle. It seems like they’re back where they belong, and given they’re top of potentially the hardest group in the Champions League, it feels hard to argue they won’t stay there.

READ MORE: Newcastle 4-1 PSG: Two hometown heroes notch as Magpies stun European powerhouse