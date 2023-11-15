Sol Campbell ‘not applying for jobs anymore’ as Arsenal legend seeks new ‘meaningful’ challenge

Former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell says he is no longer seeking a job in management.

Campbell was most recently in charge of Southend United between October 2019 and June 2020.

His only other job in management was with Macclesfield.

The 49-year-old has been unable to find a job since leaving Southend over three years ago and has confirmed he is no longer seeking a role in management.

“For me, it is about getting opportunities to fail,” Campbell said (via Sky Sports).

“Some of my peers have had jobs and it’s not worked out and then they have had opportunities again straight away, they’ve always had a lifeline.

“That is a nice position to be in. I am not in that position, I would love to be, but those situations are not coming to me. I would love to be involved in football and have chances, but that is not happening.

“You have to look at football in a different way and that is what I am going to start doing and hopefully it will work out and I will be able to help players, just in a different way.

“I love coaching, so I am going to go back into football in a meaningful way. I have had to go away, studied at Harvard. I want to be in football in a meaningful way. It won’t be on the sideline.

“I am not applying anymore for jobs. I’m happy to be in a different space now and one I want to be in.”

With Burnley boss Vincent Kompany the only Black manager in the Premier League, Campbell believes there should be more done to diversify backroom staff across the country.

“Football needs that diversity in terms of management, but for me it seems to have gone backwards in some cases,” he added.

“We need to understand not everyone is going to make it to be an amazing manager, but you have to get the opportunity or a chance to prove yourself right or even show you can do the job.

“Sometimes you get to the stage where you can’t fail. Sometimes you have to fail to suceed, but if you don’t get that opportunity how can you succeed?

“There are a few managers who are slowly having diversity in the backroom staff, that can help.

“Some of the top managers know if they could diversify their coaching staff it would help. That is a start.

“They are the ones in a strong position, where they have won things and are at great clubs.

“I think that is how people should start thinking, that is an easy way to kind of get experience and get through the door. Some of the top, top managers have to look at their coaching staff and mix it up a little bit.”

