Solanke tells Bournemouth it’s over, as Tottenham move reaches final stages for star striker

Dominic Solanke has reportedly told Bournemouth that he’d like to move to Tottenham, as Spurs are said to be reaching the final stages of the transfer for the star striker.

Spurs, having seen only Heung-min Son and Richarlison pass 10 goals last season, and the latter do it for just the first time for the club, have been actively hunting for a striker signing this season.

Their favoured option of late has appeared to be Bournemouth’s Solanke. The striker scored 19 Premier League goals last term, and that only three players scored more in the league suggested he could make it at a bigger side.

A report of late suggested that if he attempted to put pressure on the Cherries, the move to Tottenham would come more easily.

And while that’s not exactly how things have panned out, it’s not far from it. Ryan Taylor has told the Spurs Chat Podcast that Solanke has told his club that he’d like to be able to move to Tottenham.

“Solanke wants the move. He hasn’t agitated for a move behind the scenes, but I believe he has told Bournemouth in private talks that he wants to join,” he said.

“He fully respects Bournemouth, they have played a big part in his career and he’s starting to fulfil the potential we saw at Chelsea.”

And knowing that Solanke is probably destined for bigger things, after more than five years and 77 goals for the club, it seems that the Cherries are willing to let him have his wish.

Indeed, it’s been stated that Tottenham are ‘finalising a deal’ to sign the striker, in what would become a record sale for Bournemouth.

The current record is the £41million they received when they sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City. Solanke has a release clause of £65million, and while it’s not definitively reported that will be paid by Spurs, it seems likely.

