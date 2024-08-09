Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Dominic Solanke after agreeing a £65million fee with Bournemouth, according to reports.

Solanke enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023/24, scoring 19 goals as Andoni Iraola’s side finished 12th in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old started his career at Chelsea and made his name as one of the best teenage strikers in world football, joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2017.

He struggled at Anfield before a switch to Bournemouth for around £19m two years later.

For the Cherries, Solanke has scored 77 goals and made 31 assists in 216 matches. Nineteen goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term was by far his best return in the top flight, beating the six goals in 22/23 and three in 19/20.

The former Liverpool striker has been linked with Tottenham this week and is now closing in on a transfer to north London amid reports he has informed Bournemouth that he wants to make the move.

First broke by Sami Mokbel, the Daily Mail journalist wrote on X on Friday: “Tottenham and Bournemouth agree £65m deal for Dominic Solanke. Player now set for his medical.”

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have since chimed in, with the latter giving the transfer the “here we go” treatment.

Romano confirmed that Spurs will pay £65m in total for Solanke with a medical booked and contract already agreed.

He said: “Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, here we go! Deal agreed for £65m package add-ons included, record fee.

“Solanke set to travel for medical after contract until June 2030 agreed days ago. Exclusive story from last week, confirmed.”

Ornstein has claimed that Solanke ‘is desperate to move to Spurs and was Ange Postecoglou’s top summer transfer target’.

Postecoglou did not replace Harry Kane when the Spurs legend joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Speaking during his side’s pre-season tour of Japan, the Australian head coach said that he was keen to sign a new No. 9 that fits his style of play.

“What’s important is the type of striker we get,” he said.

“You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it’s going be a striker that fits that mould.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us.”

Meanwhile, Spurs attacker Richarlison recently ruled out a move to the Saudi Pro League despite having a big offer on the table.

“There has been an offer [from Saudi] but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Seleção and in the Premier League [for Spurs] speaks louder,” Richarlison told ESPN Brasil.

“The money is big but my dream is bigger.”

