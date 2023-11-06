Someone please check on Antonio Rudiger before he declares war on us all

You’d probably be surprised to learn that Real Madrid played this weekend. No Jude Bellingham goal felt like a real shock to the system, but fear not, the status quo was restored in other ways.

As Brits looking on at La Liga from afar, we’ve very quickly become accustomed to Bellingham dominating the timeline most weekends for an obscene strike, a last-minute winner or something else that bails out Los Blancos and allows him to hang his arms out wide like a prime Randy Orton.

But this weekend, he and his colleagues fell flat as they were held to a goalless draw at home to an ever-impressive Rayo Vallecano outfit.

