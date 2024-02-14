Son Heung-Min had a bust up with his international teammates

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min dislocated his finger following a bust-up with his teammates on international duty, according to reports.

A row reportedly broke out in the South Korea camp, before their shock semi-final defeat against Jordan in the Asia Cup.

Son recently returned to Premier League action and assisted Brennan Johnson’s last-minute winner against Brighton.

During the clash with Brighton, Son could be seen with two of his fingers bandaged up and the reason for this has now been revealed.

According to Sun Sport, some of the younger members of the South Korea squad ate their dinner quickly on the eve of the semi-final so that they could play a game of ping pong.

The Tottenham captain reportedly took issue with this as meals are often used as a chance for team bonding on international duty.

PSG star Lee Kang-in is said to be among the younger players in the squad that Son took issue with over this matter.

Things then escalated into a row and Son ended up with a dislocated finger as he tried to extinguish the situation.

A source told The Sun: “The row erupted from nowhere. A few of the younger players ate very quickly and left the rest of the squad to play ping pong.

“Son asked them to come back and sit down when some disrespectful things were said to him.

“Within seconds players the row spilled into the dining area and players were being pulled apart. Son badly injured his finger trying to calm everyone down.”

The disharmony in the South Korea camp couldn’t have been helpful in the build-up to their semi-final clash with Jordan.

READ MORE: Spurs close on Liverpool and Man City in the ‘fun to watch’ Premier League table

While the South Korean side could have been impacted by this bust-up, Son seemed like his usual self during his cameo against Brighton at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou was quick to praise the 31-year-old for the role that he played in Tottenham’s 2-1 triumph over the Seagulls.

“It’s fair to say that we are still a work in progress but we had a world class player in Son [Heung-min], who makes the most difficult ball look simple to set up Brennan [Johnson]/

“Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he’s a world-class player. You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of what his team’s gone through have always been right up there.

“Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. Certainly he’d be up there. He’s a world class player.”

READ MORE: Tottenham react to Liverpool interest in Postecoglou with manager set to be ‘rewarded’