Son admits uncertain Spurs future; ‘interest stepped up’ in Bournemouth star as replacement

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son has discussed his future amid reported interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Son’s contract expires next year and there’s a chance Spurs sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

There is reportedly interest from Saudi champions Al Hilal, who have ‘approached’ several Premier League forwards, including Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

It’s too late for them to complete a marquee signing in time for the Club World Cup, but Son could depart when the transfer window re-opens later this month.

On international duty with South Korea, Son discussed his future, admitting that it’s uncertain.

After his side’s 4-0 win over Kuwait, the 32-year-old said: “I still have one more year left on the contract.

“Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens. But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change.”

Acknowledging his struggles this season, Son was quick to point out Spurs’ Europa League triumph.

“I know people may say I had a disappointing year, but personally, this was a special season because you play football to win, and only winners are remembered,” Son said.

“I wasn’t in my best form for most of the season, but hopefully, I will be in better condition going into the new season.”

Spurs are looking at a few wingers amid uncertainty surrounding their captain’s future.

They have been interested in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo for a while, and there’s an interesting narrative to that one, with Thomas Frank set to replace Ange Postecoglou as head coach.

However, the Cameroonian has his heart set on a move to Manchester United – who lost to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Another wide forward being linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Sky Sports have reported that the north Londoners have ‘stepped up their interest’ in Semenyo, with Man United also ‘admirers’ of the Cherries attacker.

The report says that returning sporting director Fabio Paratici will ‘have a say’ on the club’s transfer business, but ultimately, Daniel Levy and Johan Lange ‘call the recruitment shots’.

While ‘Frank wants Spurs to sign Mbeumo’, it’s claimed that the club ‘have recently done more work on Semenyo’.

Semenyo is also on Liverpool’s summer ‘list’, and the Ghanaian ‘favours playing for a Champions League club’, though he has not ruled out joining the Red Devils.

