Souness aims dig at Neville with Liverpool-Man Utd prediction; picks Red Devil who’d ‘star’ for rivals

Pundit Graeme Souness thinks Liverpool will beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday as they have “better players in every position”.

Man Utd have endured a disastrous few days as they were hammered 3-0 by Bournemouth last Sunday before Bayern Munich dumped them out of Europe on Tuesday night. It does not get any easier for the Red Devils this weekend as they travel to Anfield to face arch-rivals Liverpool.

In this fixture last season, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo both netted braces as Liverpool hammered the Red Devils 7-0.

Erik ten Hag will reportedly keep his job even if history repeats itself at the weekend but the Dutchman is under increasing pressure.

Souness is not expecting another 7-0 win for Liverpool but he is “convinced” that his former club will once again “beat Man Utd”.

“It might not be 7-0 on Sunday, but I’m convinced once again that Liverpool will beat Manchester United. Why? Because they have the better players in every position,” Souness said via his Daily Mail column.

“That is why, from the 22 who line up at kick-off, I’d say the best 11 players will all be in the red of the home team. That was the reason for my confidence in March when, before the game and live on Sky, one or two maybe smiled when I said Liverpool would win by two or three goals. In the end, I was wrong – it was seven! And according to Gary Neville afterwards, Liverpool didn’t play well.

“As a pundit, I enjoyed that day very much. It was one of those games where you came away thinking, ‘Wow, I was there’. It was such a special day and confirmed what I thought at the time – and still believe now – about the respective quality of the two squads.”

Souness has also picked out Bruno Fernandes as the only current Man Utd player who would “be a star in Liverpool’s team”.

“Tell me, who would Liverpool take from Man United? Bruno Fernandes, perhaps,” Souness added.

“I think he would be a star in Liverpool’s team, because he has all the qualities you need to be a top player. Right now, however, there is something missing from his game.

“In March, some of their players threw the towel in. After a few goals, they just said, ‘Nah, this isn’t for me’. And this was supposed to be their biggest game of the season, at Anfield. What does that tell you? That would be the concern, if I was a Man United supporter, because they’re going to Liverpool now with their season falling apart.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, have even more confidence than they did then, and they’re top of the Premier League. Look at the goals scored – Liverpool have 36, Man United 18. That is double and tells you everything about the difference between them.”