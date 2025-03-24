Souness demands someone at Man Utd to ‘hold hands up’ over ‘atrocious’ transfer decision

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness slams Man Utd over their decision to sell a “high-energy, box-to-box workaholic who chips in with important goals.”

The Red Devils are having a terrible time of it this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 29 matches.

Man Utd have made numerous bad transfer decisions in the almost 12 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford with a number of big-money signings flopping.

But one of the worst departures in recent years was the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli for a fee that could reportedly rise to around £25.7m.

And Souness has hit out at the decision to sell the Scotland international and labelled it “an atrocious piece of judgment” from the decision-makers at Man Utd.

Souness told the Daily Mail: “Oh how Manchester United must regret selling Scott McTominay.

“He’s a fantastic modern footballer. A high-energy, box-to-box workaholic who chips in with important goals.

“He was 27 years old and not hurting United with his wages when the club’s ‘decision-makers’ thought it was a bright idea to sell him to Napoli for £25million.

“They’d gone out and spent £58m on an ageing, 30-year-old Casemiro, and paid him £370,000 a week. And another £42m on Manuel Ugarte. Collective transfer fees of £100m.

“Would someone at United please hold their hand up and say, ‘This was my shout.’ Because it’s been an atrocious piece of judgment.

“The perfect example of the mismanagement on an industrial scale at that club since Fergie packed in.

“McTominay has flourished at Napoli. Maybe United should be asking themselves how much it will cost to get him back.”

Another former Scotland international Pat Nevin agrees with Souness that Man Utd should have kept hold of McTominay or sold him for a higher fee.

Speaking to Casino Hawks, Nevin added: “I think Scott McTominay was worth £50 million before he left Manchester United.

“It was a monster mistake by United. If you asked any Scottish people when he left for £25million, everybody went, you what?

“After what he’d been doing for Scotland after that period he’d had in the team for Manchester United when he suddenly was moved a lot farther forward and showed what he’s good at in his best position.

“I know West Ham wanted him, but I’d have taken him at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Absolutely. I mean, he really has that much quality.

“But apart from anything else from United, he was showing the spirit every single time we walked on that pitch that that club needs, that that club doesn’t have to be anywhere near the level they want.

“You’ve got Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, fabulous players in their time, but their time’s coming up and you’re getting rid of McTominay? That’s just finance. That’s nothing else.

“Is he worth £50m now? Yes. But he was before. I’m delighted for him. I’m not even mildly surprised at how well he’s done in Italy. Not even slightly.”