Souness hammers ‘rock star’ referees who ‘don’t know football’ in wake of Liverpool VAR incident

Graeme Souness has torn into the Premier League’s “rock star” referees who “don’t know football” following a VAR incident which contributed to Liverpool losing to Tottenham.

The fallout from the Reds’ loss to Spurs on September 30 is continuing. That’s largely due to the fact Luis Diaz had a legitimate goal ruled out and VAR failed to intervene.

That’s because, despite having evidence that the forward was onside, the VAR official upheld the original decision, as he thought the goal had been given, and therefore thought he was upholding a goal rather than an offside.

It’s led to a myriad of reactions, with Jurgen Klopp of the belief that the game should be replayed, leading to many other players and sides suggesting if that happens, they’re worthy of replays for many other wrong refereeing decisions.

In response to that, former Liverpool player Souness has come out against the Reds manager.

“It was an embarrassingly poor VAR error which denied Luis Diaz his goal at Tottenham and became the talking point all week. But I did not agree with Jurgen Klopp coming out to say he wanted last weekend’s game replayed,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I worked with some of the most competitive managers and coaches you could ever imagine at Liverpool. Men who were obsessed about winning and even gave us dog’s abuse when we didn’t win in the manner they expected.

“But asking for a game to replayed because they were on the wrong end of a refereeing mistake? No way. They would never have wanted it. And during my time in management, neither would I.”

While Souness sits on the other side to Klopp in this argument, he’s not spared the officials, as he launched into some for thinking they’re the centre of attention, and not knowing the game as well as the players.

“Officials are a far bigger part of the game now and it always makes me chuckle to see them walking on to the pitch like rock stars, warming up in sync as they cross the pitch. Some of them think they’re the stars of the game,” Souness added.

“They’re still making poor decisions because they truly just don’t understand the game. We’re getting howlers every week. These people can quote you every word that’s in the rule book, from the first sentence to the last. But they don’t know football.”

