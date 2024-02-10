Graeme Souness hopes Gary Neville “can back up” what was “a fair old accusation” against Italian teams.

Neville – speaking alongside former teammate Roy Keane, who backed his assertion – suggested Italian teams “weren’t clean” on the Stick to Football podcast.

Neville said: “We thought at the time that there were things like, I’m sorry, physically, we were fit. We weren’t drinkers. We were fit. That’s not right. There’s something not right. I came off the pitch against an Italian team and thought ‘that’s not right’. I’m sorry. And I know that a couple of the other lads, [in the] mid-2000s thought exactly the same thing.”

Souness is far from convinced by Neville’s doping claims, insisting the pundit should provide evidence if he’s going to make such comments.

In his Mail column, Souness wrote: ‘I hope Gary Neville can back up his claims that Italian teams were doping when they played against Manchester United. It’s a fair old accusation to make and you’d like to think he had evidence. Does this now mean that because English clubs are very good on the European stage that other countries will think we’re doping our players? I don’t think so.’

Souness played briefly in italy for Sampdoria, and insists he didn’t experience anything untoward, instead highlighting how much more advanced the Italian teams and players were compared to those in England.

He continued: “I played in Italy for two years with Sampdoria and never witnessed any doping or even heard any rumours about it. They enhanced their performance by being better than others at preparation and recuperation.

“They were way ahead of us in terms of what foods you put in your body and at what times. I learnt so much in my time there on this subject and came back better for it.

“They also cut out alcohol and were big on things like stretching. You add all of that to what were already the best footballers in the world and it’s no wonder Italian clubs consistently performed so well on the continent.”

MAILBOX: Manchester City ‘ruining the game’ as multi-club ownership problems laid bare