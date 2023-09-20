Graeme Souness labels Paul Pogba ‘a lazy tw*t’ in latest criticism of ex-Man Utd midfielder

Graeme Souness has labelled former Manchester United star Paul Pogba “a lazy tw*t” in the latest example of his bizarre vendetta against the midfielder.

Souness’ weird Paul Pogba vendetta started when the midfielder returned to United for £89m from Juventus in 2016 when he said the “price wasn’t right” and apparently shows no sign of letting up now the Frenchman has returned to Turin, despite Souness no longer being a pundit.

Appearing on the Second Captains podcast live event in Dublin, Souness couldn’t resist sticking the boot in.

“He’s an extremely talented young man,’ Souness said. “He should be one of the best midfielders in the world. But he’s lazy.

“If you remember how he used to take penalties (with a stuttered run-up). That was him wanting to be the star of the show for that period of time.

“If he’s lazy in matches he’ll be lazy in training and how can you get after the rest of them if you don’t get after him?”

Quite reasonably asked whether he thought his criticism of Pogba was at times unfair, Souness replied: “Not for a nanosecond, no, he’s a lazy t**t.”

Souness questioned whether Pogba had a “football brain” in his first season back at Old Trafford before claiming he was “a bit of a YouTuber” early in the following campaign.

He then branded the World Cup winner a ‘selfish player’ in a column in the Times, adding: ‘I often wonder more if it’s about Instagram followers than giving his heart and soul to his football.’

Souness even got annoyed at Pogba “dancing at a wedding” and claimed he “set a bad example” for the younger players at United.

Pogba was asked about Souness’ criticism of him while at United, claiming he didn’t know who the former Liverpool midfielder was.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really, I heard he was a great player and stuff like that,” Pogba said.

“I know the face but (not) the name. Like I said, I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry). I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”

After Jamie Carragher brought up Pogba’s claim that he didn’t know who Souness was, the Scot said: “The oldest thing in football comes to mind, put your medals on the table.”