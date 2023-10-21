Souness reveals his blunt advice for Man Utd buyer Ratcliffe who ‘urgently’ must address ‘one area’

According to Graeme Souness, INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have a ‘mountain to climb’ once his takeover of Manchester United is completed.

Ratcliffe has seemingly won the race to purchase a stake in Man Utd as rival bidder – Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim – pulled out of the takeover process earlier this month.

Sheikh Jassim was only interested in a 100% proposal, while Ratcliffe was open-minded and altered the structure of his bid to turn the tide in his favour.

The British billionaire is now set to acquire a 25% stake in Man Utd. While he will not become the club’s majority stakeholder until 2026, he will take control of sporting matters right away and he has a big job on his hands.

Man Utd – who are near the top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – have endured a terrible start to this season as they have lost four of their opening eight Premier League games and they have come under fire over their poor recruitment.

Souness thinks Ratcliffe has a ‘mountain to climb’ at Man Utd and he needs to ‘urgently address’ their recruitment department.

‘I said in June ahead of the FA Cup final, a composite team of the Manchester clubs would have 11 names from City. Nothing has changed,’ Souness wrote for The Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Ralf ‘The Prophet’ Rangnick’s five Man Utd problems and what Ten Hag has done to solve them



‘Because of that, there is one area Ratcliffe must address with urgency. Recruitment. This is the most important thing you have to get right at any club. Man United, since Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left in 2013, have given a masterclass in how not to do it, and they’ve spent over £1billion in the process.

‘I read in this newspaper a couple of days ago that Erik ten Hag has welcomed the arrival of Ratcliffe because he is frustrated with recruitment. I’m sorry, but the manager doesn’t get a free pass.

‘His three former Ajax players he has signed at a cost of £170million — Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana — were his picks, and I’m sure Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord would also have been.

‘I don’t think any of them have massively improved the team, so Ten Hag cannot absolve himself from recruitment issues.”

Souness has also revealed that he once advised Ratcliffe against ‘buying a football club’.

‘Ratcliffe will know all of these challenges that lie ahead. When I met him, he ended up buying Nice,’ Souness added.

‘I’m not sure Nice have improved under his stewardship, but the experience will serve him well.

‘He was very impressive, a man of few words. He asked me if it was a good idea buying a club. At the time, he was not in the press every day.

‘I told him overnight he would become a household name, and I asked if he wanted that. He said no. I said, ‘Don’t buy a football club then!’.’

READ MORE: Man Utd still bang average, Everton > Liverpool, Chelsea perfect in Prem table that really matters