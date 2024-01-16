Souness slams Arteta for wasting ‘big money’ with Arsenal now too skint to fix their biggest ‘problem’

Kai Havertz was signed by Arsenal to play in Emile Smith Rowe's position.

Graeme Souness has criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for wasting “big money” on Kai Havertz when he has Emile Smith Rowe in his squad.

Arteta controversially signed Havertz from London rivals Chelsea in the summer, spending around £60million on the German.

Havertz took a while to get up to speed in Arteta’s system but enjoyed a purple patch in November and December.

Despite a decent run of form, the jury is still out on the signing, and with Arsenal now unable to afford a new striker, the signing of Havertz is once again in the spotlight.

One player who has not benefitted from the addition is Hale End graduate and fan favourite Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old has only started twice across all competitions this season, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench late on in matches in which the Gunners are chasing a goal.

Smith Rowe is a huge reason Arteta is still at the club having shone during the Spaniard’s most difficult time in charge at the Emirates.

Despite this, injury problems and signings in his position are massively holding him back.

He has been linked with an exit this month with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Chelsea reportedly keen and Souness likes how Smith Rowe plays.

The former Sky Sports pundit has questioned the signing of Havertz with Smith Rowe ready to impress Arteta.

Souness told talkSPORT: “Smith Rowe? I like him. As a midfield player running into the box, clever passes, everything seems to be done when he is sprinting which I like. Goal threat.

“Then you go spend £60million, Arteta. So the point I want to make is that £60m, I think is a fair criticism, you’ve spent.”

Souness added that the money would have been better spent on a striker, which is the position Arteta needs to improve more than any other.

“You know what I am on about, building a football team, you try to strengthen the weakest part of your team,” he added.

“I think for most people, Arsenal needed another striker with [Gabriel] Jesus.

“So you go and take Kai Havertz from Chelsea for big money when really you’ve got a homegrown player that is every bit as good as him.

“So that £60m should have been maybe directed towards a striker and that might cost them, a different kind of striker.

“We were talking about [Ivan] Toney. When you are buying a player, you are trying to eliminate the problem. Why would he not be successful here?

“So if he is a foreigner, will he deal with a different culture, will his family deal with that, will he pick up the language quick enough, will be able to deal with the intensity of the English game?

“So you try and take out one of them.”

Brentford striker Toney is being strongly linked with a move to the Emirates but the Bees reportedly want £100m to sell their star man this month.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another player Arteta reportedly likes. He has recently signed a new contract which includes a £112m release clause.