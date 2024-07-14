Souness urges Southgate to bench England star for Euro final with ideal replacement named

Graeme Souness thinks that Gareth Southgate should bench Harry Kane for England’s Euro 2024 final clash against Spain.

The Three Lions haven’t been at their firing best throughout the tournament, but they have managed to grind their way to the final.

While Kane has started in all six of England’s matches up until this point, his starting role has come under question of late.

Despite being among the tournament’s top scorers with three goals, it’s hard to ignore that Kane hasn’t looked like his usual self during the tournament.

There have been questions relating to the 30-year-olds fitness all summer and Souness thinks that now could be the time to drop him to the bench.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Predicted England line-up for the Euro 2028 final (yes, as in the next Euros)

👉 Two reasons England won’t beat Spain in Euro 2024 final are revealed as ‘hidden problem’ exists

“I’d say you have to leave Harry out,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve been one of Harry’s greatest supporters. He is a fantastic goalscorer, who has shown terrific ability at Tottenham, Bayern Munich and for England but this tournament he has looked like he is towing a caravan around the football pitch.

“Gareth has been fiercely loyal to Harry, often with good reason as he has been a matchwinner on many occasions, and as I’ve said before I wouldn’t like to begin to second guess what England’s manager does next, but he has to seriously consider this change.”

Ollie Watkins managed to make the difference against the Netherlands by scoring a last-minute winner and Souness thinks that he should take Kane’s starting place in the final.

“Watkins brought so much better energy to England when they didn’t have possession,” Souness added.

“Your press starts with how the man closest to the ball reacts. Watkins was sprinting after the ball. I know he was only on for 15 minutes, but he plays like that every week for Aston Villa too.

“I’m not just basing this on the winning goal against Holland, I’m taking into context Harry’s all-round performances in the past six games.

“Would it give the opposition a lift not to see his name on the team-sheet? I’m not so sure. Harry is a craftsman with an eye for goal, but England need more than he is offering lately against Spain.

“The thing defenders worry about facing most is real pace. A defender hates it when you are constantly turning them, taking them back towards their own goal. They love to see a centre forward stood right in front of them all the time and that is what Harry has become in these six games – all too easy to play against.”

Despite the criticism that Kane has faced throughout the tournament, Southgate has stood by his captain up until this point.

Dropping him at this stage would be a bold call from the England boss and Souness certainly isn’t alone in thinking the Bayern Munich star should be dropped against Spain.

More: England | Gareth Southgate | Harry Kane