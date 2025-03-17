Arne Slot looks set to win the Premier League in his first season as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool are targeting three players in a €300m summer transfer overhaul including a former Manchester City star according to ‘sources close to the club’.

Arne Slot’s side have endured a difficult week in an otherwise excellent first season under the Dutchman’s stewardship having been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain before limping to defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

They’re 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League but doubts are creeping in as to whether this may be a one-and-done title win.

Having signed just Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili it’s claimed the Reds are ready to make big moves at the end of the season.

‘Sources close to the club’ told Spanish outlet Fichajes that the club is ‘willing to invest 300 million euros in hiring three first-level players to strengthen different areas of the team’.

The report states:

‘Liverpool’s first big target is Julián Álvarez, Atlético de Madrid striker. The Argentine’s termination clause is set at 150 million euros, a figure that the English would be willing to disburse to guarantee his arrival. Álvarez is one of the great figures in world football and his ability to play in different positions of the attack makes him an ideal piece for Arne Slot. His possible arrival would be a revolution in the ‘red’ front. ‘The midfield is also one of the areas that Liverpool intends to strengthen and Xavi Simons is the one chosen for it. Currently loaned to RB Leipzig by PSG, his signing could be closed for an amount close to 75 million euros. Simons, with his quality and dynamism, would bring a plus of creativity to the English team, something they need after the departure of key players in recent years. ‘The third name on the list is Alessandro Bastoni, a defensive pillar of Inter Milan. With an estimated cost of 75 million euros, the Italian is emerging as the key piece to strengthen the defense of Anfield. His solidity and ability to play with the ball fit perfectly with Arne Slot’s style.’

The report comes with the futures of top Liverpool stars Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah unresolved.

Salah has broken ranks on a couple of occasions this season to reveal no progress has been made, while Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with Real Madrid after the La Liga champions attempted to steal him away in January.

Van Dijk has remained tight-lipped and focused throughout the campaign but revealed after the defeat to Newcastle that there will be “news” before the end of the season.

“Before the end of the season there’s going to be news,” Van Dijk added.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”