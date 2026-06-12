South Korea came from behind to beat Czech Republic after Ladislav Krejci’s opener sparked the World Cup clash into life in Guadalajara.

It was the Koreans’ technical and intricate play against the Czechs’ physical, set-piece-oriented approach that made Friday morning’s Group A tie such an intriguing watch.

The first half was uneventful as those who stayed up to watch questioned their life choices, but the second period was a vast improvement.

Korea captain Son Heung-Min wasted a number of decent chances before his Czech counterpart Krejci broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 59th minute by heading home from a long throw-in.

However, the lead was short-lived as Hwang In-Beom kept his cool to dink the equaliser over the keeper eight minutes later.

Tomas Soucek thought he had put the Czechs back in front with a header from a free kick in the 77th minute but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Less than three minutes later the Koreans went ahead as Hwang turned provider, pulling the ball back for Oh Hyeon-gyu to fire home from close range.

Co-hosts Mexico top the group after their 2-0 win over South Africa and they will meet the South Koreans in Guadalajara next Thursday, while the Czechs take on South Africa in Atlanta.

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