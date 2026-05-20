Southampton boss Tonda Eckert is reportedly ‘facing the sack’ and an ‘EFL ban’ after his side were ‘expelled’ from the Championship play-offs.

On Tuesday evening, the EFL confirmed that Southampton have been ‘expelled’ from the Championship play-offs and given a four-point deduction for the start of next season by an independent commission after the club admitted to ‘multiple breaches’ of rules relating to spying on opposition teams.

The EFL charged the Saints after they were found to have filmed Middlesbrough training before their Championship play-off semi-final first leg, and they have also been found to have done this before games against Oxford United and Ipswich Town this season.

Southampton beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Championship play-off final, with Eckert’s side due to face Hull City, who beat Millwall 2-0 over two legs to advance, at Wembley on Saturday (May 23).

However, ‘Spygate’ has plunged this season’s Championship play-offs into chaos and the EFL also confirmed on Tuesday that Middlesbrough will take Southampton’s place in the final, though this is subject to an appeal.

READ: EFL’s Leeds oversight has opened up nightmare can of Spygate worms

Shortly after the verdict was announced, it was reported that Southampton will appeal and a second hearing will take place on Wednesday, with all parties keen for the final to take place as scheduled on Saturday.

Early on Wednesday morning, BBC reporter Simon Stone said on X: ‘Told @SouthamptonFC lawyers were intending to work overnight re EFL appeal given time they were getting the precise reasons for decision.

‘Club feel punishment exceptionally excessive, compared to Leeds. Club staff told by chief executive Phil Parsons club are confident yesterday’s decision will be reversed.

‘All parties agreed to get situation dealt with today so match can take place on Saturday.’

It remains to be seen whether this decision will be overturned, but Southampton boss Eckert finds himself in hot water.

Eckert risks ‘sack and ban’ with Southampton players ‘furious’

According to a report from talkSPORT, ‘the full report into the scandal is expected to confirm Eckert admitted responsibility for secretly watching opposition teams in training’, and he now ‘faces the sack and an EFL ban’.

The report explains:

‘Sources close to Saints owner Dragan Solak say the Serbian will be ‘furious’ with Eckert for bringing the club’s name into disrepute and costing them a shot at the £200m Wembley showdown for a place in the Premier League. ‘As well as potentially losing his job, Eckert and sporting director Johannes Spors, who also learned his trade in Germany, are likely to come under investigation from the FA and risk potential suspensions.’

And a report from The Athletic has revealed that Southampton’s players are ‘furious’ at this situation and are ‘exploring possible legal action’ with a view to suing their own club for potential loss of earnings from missing out on promotion.

The report adds: ‘The players were furious at the EFL verdict, having only found out at the same time as everyone else, with members of the squad who had taken 40 per cent pay cuts after suffering relegation from the top flight year were due to have that reinstated in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

‘They are due to meet with the club on Wednesday, and sources with knowledge of the players’ situation confirmed to The Athletic that they have contacted the Professional Footballers’ Association for advice.’