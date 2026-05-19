The EFL have confirmed that Southampton have been ‘expelled’ from the Championship play-offs over Spygate after ‘admitting’ to ‘multiple’ offences.

On Tuesday, there was a hearing into Southampton‘s case after they were charged with spying on Middlesbrough’s training ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

This situation made the semi-final incredibly tense, and Southampton beat Middlesbrough 2-1 over two legs to book their place in the Championship play-off final.

The Saints were due to battle Hull City, who beat Millwall 2-0 on aggregate to progress, at Wembley this Saturday (23 May), but it has now emerged that they have been ‘expelled’ from the competition over ‘Spygate’ and Middlesbrough will take their place in the final, though this is subject to an appeal.

READ: EFL’s Leeds oversight has opened up nightmare can of Spygate worms



A statement from the EFL on Tuesday evening confirmed: ‘An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training.

‘In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

‘The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

‘Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025/26 season. Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

‘Southampton admitted breaches of Regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

‘Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL Regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture.

‘The EFL is now in discussion with all three Clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course.

‘The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course.’

Southampton set to make an appeal

During Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, Leeds United were fined £200,000 for a similar incident, but this was before the EFL implemented rules to try to prevent this from happening again.

Unsurprisingly, journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that Southampton are going to appeal this initial verdict.

He said on X: ‘Understand Southampton will appeal. Club feel the decision is unjust and are exploring all legal options.’

In response to this news, Middlesbrough said in a statement: “Middlesbrough welcomes the outcome of today’s Disciplinary Commission hearing. We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct.

“As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.”