Southampton v Ipswich was essentially a Championship All-Stars match

By the time you have finished reading this, you will be astonished to learn that I have a day job. But, when I am not judging relegation fodder, I have an office job and have been fortunate enough to get promoted several times. That has taken me to a bit of a career plateau; I am absolutely fine at my current level, but one more promotion and I would be firmly out of my depth.

That thought came into my mind when I was watching Southampton and Ipswich play out a diplomatic draw at St Mary’s on Saturday. It was a confusing watch for a neutral; a Premier League match in name, but not quite in terms of quality. But, at the same time, a match with enough moments of excellence that it would have been too good for the Championship.

It was essentiality a Championship All-Stars match. Both teams are littered with players that excel at that level; Liam Delap, Adam Armstrong and Sammie Szmodics are too much for most Championship defenders, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jacob Greaves and Dara O’Shea would have days where they would get the better of them.

But the pervading problem is the same that faced Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton last season: one summer transfer window is not enough time to close what is now a chasm between the top of the Championship and the bottom of the Premier League.

That isn’t to say that there wasn’t quality on show from both teams on Saturday. Adam Lallana was a delight, producing so many touches of quality, culminating in a beautiful assist for the exciting Tyler Dibling, who was fearless throughout and looks another classic Saints find. Aaron Ramsdale showed what a fantastic shot-stopper he is and has the type of personality that is needed for a relegation fight.

For Ipswich, their intent is admirable: a kind of Klopp-lite, heavy(ish) metal style that will catch a few teams by surprise in the early part of the season. They defended stoically for the majority of the match and in Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson, they have two young talents who look destined for a career at the top level of the game.

Both managers have plenty of credit in the bank and should be applauded for sticking to the principles that earned them promotion last year. You can already hear whispers around Russell Martin’s devotion to passing out from the back, but that is how he manages and compromising that would be absolutely no guarantee of an upturn in results. Kieran McKenna should enhance his reputation this season, even if Ipswich were to be relegated back to the Championship.

Quite simply, the problems that both of these teams, as well as Leicester, are facing are about the gulf in quality between the Championship and the Premier League. The fact that the promoted teams last year were immediately relegated has only exacerbated that; an extra year of Premier League riches has meant all the clubs, with the exception of the enemies of PSR Everton, have been able to strengthen their squads again and it is difficult to see another relegation candidate outside of those four teams.

The most worrying element for future promoted clubs is that Southampton and Ipswich have spent considerably to try and at least give themselves a fighting chance of survival. Both clubs have made sensible acquisitions across their whole teams and can’t be berated for a lack of ambition like previous yo-yo clubs. But both squads lack genuine Premier League quality players, particularly in attacking areas where it is difficult to see where consistent goals will come from.

Because of the strength of the rest of the league, Saturday seemed like a missed opportunity for both teams, and particularly Southampton with home advantage and a lead going into the final minutes. It is vital both get a win soon, but looking at the fixtures demonstrates how important this four-team mini-league is going to become.

Not saying that I don’t fancy Southampton at the Emirates or Etihad, or Ipswich against Aston Villa or at the London Stadium, but their matches after the next international break (sorry for putting that horrible thought in your brain) against Leicester and Everton respectively already look must-win.

It is clear that it is going to be a long season for both clubs, but it is important that a sense of perspective often lacking in modern football is applied when scrutinising their results this season. With the Premier League and Football League in different financial stratospheres, all promoted teams are going to find themselves in the same quandary of what to do to close the gap when they reach the Premier League.

We can only hope at least one club finds the formula soon or relegation is going to become less of a fight than Anthony Joshua put up against Daniel Dubois.