Southampton boss eyes Ramsdale appearance on Saturday as Arsenal goalkeeper search confirmed

Southampton head coach Russell Martin insists Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer is not done until it’s done but hopes the Arsenal goalkeeper can play against Brentford this weekend.

Ramsdale is expected to make the move to St Mary’s on deadline day after the Saints agreed to pay Arsenal around £25million.

The England international lost his place in the Gunners’ goal at the start of last season following the signing of David Raya.

Initially criticised for bringing in Raya, Mikel Arteta has been fully justified in doing so after the Spaniard won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2023/24.

Ramsdale was expected to have moved on sooner but no club was willing to meet Arsenal’s asking price, believed to be in the region of £30m.

As we have said, a £25m transfer has now been reportedly agreed, but Martin is not getting ahead of himself.

“I’ve learnt in my short spell as a manager that things can change very quickly so nothing is done until it’s done.

“If it happens, when it happens, it will be a huge signing for us. On the pitch, off the pitch, for the fans, the players and the staff and for our opposition as well. So I hope it gets completed and everyone is smiling at the end of it.”

Martin added that Ramsdale is desperate to make the move as he aspires to become England No. 1.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “It is all about timings. I think the clubs are very advanced in what is going on with the paperwork and that stuff.

“But Arsenal are trying to bring one in themselves, I don’t know that situation but we’ll be kept on top of it. And the hope is he is registered on time to play tomorrow and train this morning. Then we’ll have to wait and see.

“That experience of winning and being part of a Premier League team that has to win is huge, playing internationally too. He’s hungry to be England’s No 1 again and he wants to be here. That’s so important.

“If you asked me four or five weeks ago that we would have a chance of signing Aaron Ramsdale, I would have thought you were crazy. We spoke a bit over that bit of time, pestered him a little bit! Even a week ago I thought it wasn’t achievable but it’s worth trying still.

“He’s seen the way we played, he’s watched the first couple of games. He admires the courage of the players and the way we play, he knows he has a chance to express himself. But I think he brings a winning mentality, big character, a big voice. We’re a quiet group, a young group. He has a great attitude and winning mentality. He’s going to be great for us.”

Arsenal will reportedly sign Neto from Bournemouth as a replacement for Ramsdale after failing to agree a fee with Espanyol for Joan Garcia.

